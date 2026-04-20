What's Behind The Jump In MP Materials Stock?

MP Materials stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. What’s driving MP stock higher?

Wedbush Initiates Coverage On MP Materials

MP Materials' new Wedbush coverage also stood out within a broader batch of initiations that included Kyndryl at Market Perform with a $15 target and South Bow at Sell with a $29 target, underscoring how differentiated MP's bullish setup looks versus peers in that list. The move keeps focus on whether MP can convert the $90 target into follow-through buying as the stock leans on the $64 area.

Materials is also one of the better-performing areas today (ranked 3 out of 11 sectors), which can amplify moves in higher-beta names inside the group. That backdrop helps explain why MP is outperforming even as the major indexes stay slightly negative.

Shares Rise Above Key Averages

MP Materials is trading in the upper half of its 52-week range ($18.64 to $100.25), which is consistent with a longer-term recovery phase rather than a bottoming setup. It's also trading 18.6% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 8.5% above its 100-day SMA, a combo that points to firm short- and intermediate-term trend control by buyers.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is bullish with the MACD line above the signal line, which leans toward improving upside momentum. In everyday terms, that "MACD above signal" setup usually means recent price gains are outpacing the prior downtrend's pull.

Even with that strength, the bigger-picture moving-average structure is still mixed: the death cross in March (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) is a reminder that the longer-term trend only recently started repairing. The current push toward resistance near $64.00 is important because repeated stalls there can mark where sellers have been willing to step in.

Key Resistance : $64.00 — a ceiling area where rallies have recently struggled to push through.

: $64.00 — a ceiling area where rallies have recently struggled to push through. Key Support: $51.00 — a floor where buyers previously showed up to slow declines.

MP Outperforms Materials Sector

MP is outperforming the Materials sector today by about 3.09 percentage points, which signals stock-specific demand on top of a supportive group backdrop. Materials (XLB) is up 0.36% and ranks 3 out of 11 sectors, sitting just behind Energy (+0.69%) and Financials (+0.42%).

Zooming out, the sector has been trending higher over the past month (+9.54%) and remains positive over the past 90 days (+8.08%), which helps explain why breakouts and momentum trades are getting more follow-through here. When the sector is already in an upswing, a stock like MP pushing toward resistance can attract incremental buyers looking for leaders rather than laggards.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Following last quarter's results, investors are now tracking the path toward the next reporting date on May 7, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 3 cents (Up from Loss of 12 cents YoY)

: Loss of 3 cents (Up from Loss of 12 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $73.27 million (Up from $60.81 million YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $76.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Wedbush : Initiated with Outperform (Target $90.00) (April 20)

: Initiated with Outperform (Target $90.00) (April 20) Morgan Stanley : Overweight (Lowers Target to $62.00) (April 9)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $62.00) (April 9) DA Davidson: Buy (Maintains Target to $82.00) (March 11)

Shares Lift On Monday

MP Stock Price Activity: MP Materials shares were up 4.56% at $63.77 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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