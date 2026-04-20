What's Behind The Dip In Intel Corporation Stock?

This earnings call serves as a critical test of whether Intel can sustain its momentum after a remarkable 52-week high, with revenue expectations of $12.34 billion reflecting a decline from the previous year, raising questions about the sustainability of its recent rally.

Intel stock is under selling pressure. What’s pulling INTC shares down?

Intel Q1 EPS Seen at -$0.04

The upcoming earnings date is pivotal for assessing Intel’s strategic pivot towards AI and battery efficiency. Investors will be scrutinizing the following metrics closely:

EPS Estimate : $-0.04 (Down from $0.13 YoY) – EPS expectations of $-0.04 indicate a significant downturn, challenging the narrative of growth amidst recent product launches.

: $-0.04 (Down from $0.13 YoY) – EPS expectations of $-0.04 indicate a significant downturn, challenging the narrative of growth amidst recent product launches. Revenue Estimate: $12.34 billion (Down from $12.67 billion YoY) – Revenue of $12.34 billion would signal a potential setback in Intel’s recovery trajectory, raising concerns about its competitive positioning in the chip market.

Intel Beat EPS in 3 of 4 Quarters

INTC Hold Rating; Target $49.54

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $49.54. Notable recent moves include:

Intel AI Share and Core Series 3 Revenue

Today's pullback looks tied to risk-off positioning in tech as traders fade extended momentum setups into a busy earnings window. Intel's rally profile has been historically rare—monthly gains of 45% or more have occurred only five times since the company went public in 1972—keeping traders focused on whether this move is a chase or a mean-reversion setup.

Shares Slip On Monday

INTC Stock Price Activity: Intel shares were down 3.04% at $66.42 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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