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Millions Of Americans Skipping Meals To Pay Medical Bills
April 20, 2026 10:05 AM 1 min read

Why Is Theriva Stock Gaining Monday?

VIRAGE Trial Data To Be Presented At AACR

The company said new tumor response, biomarker and subgroup analyses from the VIRAGE Phase 2b trial will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. 

Theriva said the data support an immune-mediated mode of action for VCN-01 and demonstrate improved outcomes in patients treated with VCN-01 across multiple subgroups, including those with liver metastases. 

The company added that patients receiving VCN-01 in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel experienced a longer duration of response and a later-stage prolongation of survival compared to patients treated with chemotherapy alone. 

Theriva also said it has aligned with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency on a proposed pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating VCN-01 in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients. 

The company said it is also planning a study to assess whether more frequent and extended dosing of VCN-01 could further improve patient outcomes

Theriva Shares Climb

TOVX Price Action: At the time of publication, Theriva shares are trading 62.21% higher at 42 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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