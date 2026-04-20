Avis Budget Group Stock Rising Monday: What's Driving The Action?

Avis Budget Group stock is showing weakness. Why are CAR shares edging up?

Heavy Short Interest Is Driving Volatility In CAR Stock

The latest surge in CAR has been tied to a short squeeze after short interest rose from 8.12 million to 9.03 million shares, with 53.66% of the public float held short. With average daily volume around 1.24 million shares, that works out to about 7.27 days to cover, fuel for sharp moves in either direction.

Avis Budget's fundamentals have also been a point of debate beneath the tape, with an $856 million GAAP net loss last quarter and a roughly $518 million impairment charge tied to its U.S. EV fleet. Those numbers matter because if the squeeze bid weakens, traders tend to refocus on balance-sheet and fleet-risk headlines.

RSI Reaches 92.44: Extreme Overbought Conditions Signal Potential Pullback

Avis Budget is pressing the top end of its 52-week range (high $501.66, low $73.45), which is consistent with a trend that has gotten stretched. The stock is trading 98.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 234.9% above its 100-day SMA, a gap that points to strong upside momentum but also a bigger snap-back risk if buyers cool.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 92.44, which flags extreme overbought conditions and a higher chance of sharp, fast pullbacks. RSI at 92.44 means recent buying has been so one-sided that even small shifts in sentiment can move the stock quickly.

Key Resistance : $415.50 — a level where upside runs have tended to stall

: $415.50 — a level where upside runs have tended to stall Key Support: $204.00 — an area where buyers previously showed up

The longer-term tape is still defined by the 512.27% gain over the past 12 months, which explains why momentum-focused traders have stayed engaged. Trend structure also improved with the golden cross in April (50-day SMA moving above the 200-day SMA), which typically aligns with sustained uptrends when it holds.

CAR Shares Edge Lower Monday Morning

CAR Stock Price Activity: Avis Budget Gr shares were up 1.85% at $503.00 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock