Why Is Oklo Stock Sliding On Monday?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) shares are trading lower on Monday. The decline follows a period of intense volatility and a significant rally in the nuclear sector.
Nasdaq futures are down 0.29% while S&P 500 futures have shed 0.34%.
Investors Secure Gains After Rally
The primary driver for Monday's slide appears to be profit-taking. The stock surged 43.39% over the last two weeks, rising from $46.59 on April 7.
Space Nuclear Theme Drives Sentiment
Recent momentum stemmed from CEO Jacob DeWitte's comments regarding extraterrestrial energy.
Speaking to CNBC's The Exchange on Thursday, DeWitte emphasized nuclear power's role in space. "We work with nuclear power to enable everything that we do that's cool in space," DeWitte said.
Strategic Partnerships And Timelines
DeWitte noted a 2028 timeline for nuclear power in space is "doable" if supply chains remain active.
Beyond space, Oklo aims to power hyperscale data centers by the early 2030s.
Technical Analysis
Oklo is sitting well off its 52-week high of $193.84 and above its 52-week low of $19.89, which frames the stock as a high-volatility name still rebuilding after a major peak.
It's trading 24.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) but 10.4% below its 100-day SMA, a split that points to short-term strength while the intermediate trend remains pressured.
The moving-average structure is still a headwind: the 20-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA, and the death cross in February (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) keeps the longer-term trend filter tilted bearish.
At the same time, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is above its signal line with a positive histogram, which leans toward improving upside momentum versus the prior downswing.
- Key Resistance: $70.00
- Key Support: $56.50
OKLO Price Action: Oklo shares were down 2.22% at $65.33 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Photo: Poetra.RH / Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.