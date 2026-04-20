Why Is Clearmind Stock Rising Monday?

Clearmind stock is showing exceptional strength. What’s driving CMND stock higher?

CMND-100 Meets Primary Endpoint In AUD Trial

The company said its proprietary CMND-100 drug candidate achieved the primary safety and tolerability endpoint in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder.

Clearmind reported that results from the third cohort demonstrated a strong safety profile, including at the highest dose tested to date, with no serious adverse events observed. The treatment was also described as well tolerated, with safety outcomes consistent with earlier cohorts.

The company said meeting the primary endpoint in the dose-escalation stage supports continued advancement of CMND-100 as a potential non-hallucinogenic treatment option for Alcohol Use Disorder.

The Phase I/IIa study is designed to evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and preliminary efficacy of the drug candidate in patients with moderate to severe AUD.

Clearmind Shares Surge

CMND Price Action: At the time of publication, Clearmind shares are trading 100.06% higher at $1.44, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock