Sidus Space Shares Slide Following $58.5 Million Direct Offering

- Sidus Space shares are retreating from recent levels. What’s behind SIDU decline?
Sidus Space Announces $58.5 Million Offering at $4.35 Per Share
The Cape Canaveral-based space technology firm priced 13,453,700 shares of Class A common stock, or pre-funded warrants, at $4.35 per share.
The stock's decline reflects investor reaction to the share issuance as the company scales its “Space Access Reimagined” initiatives. Operating from a 35,000-square-foot facility on Florida's Space Coast, Sidus provides end-to-end satellite solutions, AI-driven data and defense hardware manufacturing.
Its proprietary LizzieSat satellite system remains central to its mission of providing cost-effective space solutions for government and commercial clients worldwide.
SIDU Shares Slide Monday Morning
SIDU Stock Price Activity: Sidus Space shares were down 9.16% at $4.86 during pre-market trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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