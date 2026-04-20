Why Are Nektar Shares Up Monday?

Nektar stock is approaching key resistance levels. Why are NKTR shares at highs?

REZOLVE-AA Extension Shows Deepening Clinical Benefit

The company said the REZOLVE-AA extension results demonstrated continued improvement in patients with severe-to-very-severe alopecia areata treated with rezpegaldesleukin, with responses strengthening over time across key SALT (Severity of Alopecia Tool) measures.

Nektar highlighted that a growing proportion of patients achieved clinically meaningful hair regrowth, including improved outcomes across SALT Score ≤20 and SALT Score ≤30 thresholds, as well as broader response measures such as SALT50 and SALT30.

The company said these trends reinforce the potential for sustained efficacy with continued treatment, while placebo patients did not demonstrate similar improvements.

In addition to efficacy, Nektar reported that rezpegaldesleukin maintained a favorable safety and tolerability profile over 52 weeks, with most treatment-emergent adverse events described as mild to moderate and resolving without intervention.

The company said the results support advancing rezpegaldesleukin into late-stage development for alopecia areata.

Nektar Stock Climbs

NKTR Price Action: At the time of publication, Nektar shares are trading 17.00% higher at $99.29, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: Courtesy of Nektar Therapeutics