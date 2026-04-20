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April 20, 2026 9:15 AM 8 min read

Earnings Volatility Watch: 10 Stocks With Implied Moves Over 20% Post-Earnings

Options markets are pricing post-earnings moves above 20% on 10 stocks reporting the week of April 20 — with one name showing an implied swing of more than 35%. That means more than a third of its market value hangs on a single quarterly print.

The second week of the first-quarter 2026 earnings season is dominated by regional banks.

The answer that matters most it will likely come from the post-earnings conference calls. Investors want to know whether soaring energy prices are translating into real stress in the loan books of smaller lenders: rising delinquencies, slowing small business borrowing and tightening deposit bases in communities where a $4 gallon of gas is not an abstraction.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, options markets are pricing implied moves above 20% across 10 stocks with market caps above $2 billion reporting this week.

All 10 names below are pricing moves of more than 20% on a single earnings print, ranked from the smallest to the largest implied swing:

10) Vicor Corp. (NASDAQ:VICR) – Mkt Cap: $9.74B

Vicor reports first-quarter 2026 results on April 21 before the market open.

Wall Street expects earnings per share of $0.36 and revenue of $109.05 million.

Options imply a 23.14% post-earnings move on the power components maker, whose high-density power conversion products serve data centers and AI infrastructure — making this print a niche but telling read on compute-hardware spending at the component level.

Shares are up 98.95% year-to-date and 35.43% month-to-date — the best-performing name on this week’s list by a wide margin, meaning expectations heading into the print are substantially elevated.

9) First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) – Mkt Cap: $3.30B

First Hawaiian reports first-quarter 2026 results on April 24 before the market open.

Consensus estimates call for earnings per share of $0.54 and revenue of $221.09 million.

Options imply a 23.33% post-earnings move on Hawaii’s largest bank by assets, whose results will reflect both the state’s tourism-driven economy and its sensitivity to interest rate movements on its loan and securities portfolio.

Shares are up 7.07% year-to-date and 8.85% month-to-date.

8) United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB) – Mkt Cap: $4.09B

United Community Banks reports first-quarter 2026 results on April 21 before the market open.

Analysts are looking for earnings per share of $0.70 and revenue of $272.75 million. The stock trades at 11.4x forward earnings — a discount to peers that suggests the market is pricing in execution risk on the bank’s ongoing balance sheet repositioning.

Options imply a 23.39% post-earnings move on the Southeast regional bank, whose loan book spans commercial real estate, construction and small business lending across Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee — markets where energy-driven inflation is testing borrower cash flows.

Shares are up 10.30% year-to-date and 8.45% month-to-date.

7) Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) – Mkt Cap: $2.25B

Hilltop Holdings reports first-quarter 2026 results on April 23 after the market close.

Consensus estimates call for earnings per share of $0.49 and revenue of $110.15 million — a recovery from prior-quarter weakness, with the street looking for a return to profitability growth. At 18.2x forward earnings, Hilltop carries a richer valuation than most peers on this list, leaving it exposed if results disappoint.

Options imply a 23.47% post-earnings move on the Texas-based financial holding company, whose banking and broker-dealer operations make it a dual read on both regional credit conditions and capital markets activity in the South.

Shares are up 12.31% year-to-date and 5.86% month-to-date.

6) MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) – Mkt Cap: $2.35B

MaxLinear reports first-quarter 2026 results on April 23 after the market close.

Wall Street expects earnings per share of $0.18 and revenue of $135.00 million — a return to positive EPS after a string of loss quarters, with revenues seen recovering as broadband and data center chip demand stabilizes. The stock trades at 30.6x forward earnings, pricing in a meaningful recovery that has yet to fully materialise in reported numbers.

Options imply a 24.39% post-earnings move on the only non-financial name on this week’s list. MaxLinear supplies chips for broadband access, data center interconnect and Wi-Fi infrastructure — making its print a direct read on whether AI-linked component demand is filtering down to mid-tier semiconductor suppliers.

Shares are up 50.72% year-to-date and 51.06% month-to-date — a near-doubling in April alone that has already priced in a significant earnings beat.

5) Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Mkt Cap: $14.61B

Pinnacle Financial Partners reports first-quarter 2026 results on April 22 after the market close.

Consensus estimates call for earnings per share of $2.26 and revenue of $1.20 billion — EPS seen up from $1.90 in the prior-year quarter, a +18.9% year-over-year improvement that would mark an acceleration in earnings growth.

Options imply a 24.87% post-earnings move on the largest name on this week’s list. Pinnacle is a high-growth commercial bank focused on the Southeast and mid-Atlantic markets, with a business model built around recruiting veteran bankers and targeting middle-market clients — making its credit quality and loan growth data closely watched by the industry.

Shares are up 2.24% year-to-date and 12.68% month-to-date.

4) Netstreit Corp. (NYSE:NTST) – Mkt Cap: $2.04B

Netstreit reports first-quarter 2026 results on April 20 after the market close.

Wall Street expects earnings per share of $0.33 and revenue of $53.11 million from the net-lease real estate investment trust, which owns single-tenant commercial properties leased to necessity-based retailers.

Options imply a 26.65% post-earnings move — unusually wide for a REIT, reflecting uncertainty about how rising energy costs and persistent inflation are affecting the credit health of its retail tenants and the sustainability of its dividend coverage.

Shares are up 19.44% year-to-date and 10.67% month-to-date.

3) Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) – Mkt Cap: $2.51B

Ardagh Metal Packaging reports first-quarter 2026 results on April 23 before the market open.

Consensus estimates call for earnings per share of $0.02 and revenue of $1.37 billion — near-breakeven profitability on a sizable revenue base, a combination that leaves the stock acutely sensitive to any cost or volume surprise.

Options imply a 27.85% post-earnings move on the aluminum beverage can manufacturer, whose margins sit at the intersection of energy costs, aluminum prices and consumer staples demand — three variables all in flux following the Iran conflict and sustained commodity price pressure.

Shares are up 4.86% year-to-date and 3.70% month-to-date.

2) First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) – Mkt Cap: $3.57B

First BanCorp reports first-quarter 2026 results on April 22 before the market open.

Wall Street expects earnings per share of $0.51 and revenue of $251.69 million from Puerto Rico’s second-largest bank by assets.

Options imply a 34.01% post-earnings move — the second-largest on this week’s list, reflecting the layered uncertainty around a Puerto Rico franchise: island-specific economic conditions, sensitivity to U.S. federal transfer payments and a loan book exposed to both consumer and commercial stress in a market where energy costs are an outsized share of household budgets.

Shares are up +13.07% year-to-date and +8.75% month-to-date.

1) Fulton Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Mkt Cap: $4.23B

Fulton Financial reports first-quarter 2026 results on April 22 after the market close — and tops this week’s list with the largest implied move of any name so far this earnings season.

Consensus estimates call for earnings per share of $0.48 and revenue of $311.12 million, with the street looking for continued earnings momentum from the Pennsylvania-based regional lender following its acquisition of Republic First Bancorp assets in 2024. At 10.3x forward earnings, the stock is priced conservatively — the market is not paying a premium for execution confidence.

Options imply a staggering 35.48% post-earnings move — equivalent to roughly $1.5 billion of market value at risk in a single session. That is a swing size more typical of a speculative biotech than a 150-year-old regional bank. It likely reflects a combination of thin options liquidity on a mid-cap bank name and genuine uncertainty about whether the acquired Republic First book has been fully digested.

Shares are up 14.83% year-to-date and 9.13% month-to-date — a rally that has priced in optimism the integration is on track, raising the cost of a disappointment.



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