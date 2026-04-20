Why Is Fermi Stock Falling Monday?

Leadership Changes And CEO Transition

The company named Marius Haas as Chairman, replacing co-founder Toby Neugebauer as CEO, who will remain on the board. Fermi also added Jeffrey S. Stein to its Board, while former CFO Miles Everson transitioned to a director role.

The company is in talks to appoint an interim CFO and has launched a search for a new CEO with Heidrick & Struggles.

To manage the transition, Fermi created an Office of the CEO, appointing Jacobo Ortiz Blanes and Anna Bofa as Co-Presidents to oversee day-to-day operations.

Fermi 2.0 Strategy And Expansion

Fermi said its Fermi 2.0 strategy will focus on strengthening governance, expanding partnerships, including with the Texas Tech University System, investing in talent and infrastructure, and advancing Project Matador.

The company also plans to formalize commitments with initial client-tenants and attract strategic investors.

As part of the transition, Fermi will establish a new headquarters in Dallas and expand its presence in Amarillo to support Project Matador.

Project Context And Commentary

“The Office of the CEO is designed to provide stable, experienced leadership during this important transition,” said Haas.

“Project Matador has the potential to deliver generational impact—not just for TTUS, but for national security, American energy independence, and the future of advanced research and industry in West Texas,” said Chancellor Brandon Creighton.

Fermi America develops large-scale private electric grid infrastructure, including its 17 GW Project Matador, integrating natural gas, nuclear, solar, and battery storage to support artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Technical Analysis

Fermi is currently trading 10.6% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 32.3% below its 50-day SMA, suggesting a bearish trend in the short- to intermediate-term.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 52.38, which is considered neutral, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is above the signal line, indicating a potential bullish momentum shift, although the overall trend remains negative.

Key Resistance : $6.00 — A level where selling pressure has previously emerged.

: $6.00 — A level where selling pressure has previously emerged. Key Support: $4.50 — A critical level that may provide buying interest if tested.

Fermi’s 12-month performance shows a significant 79.86% decline, reflecting ongoing challenges and a need for recovery. Currently, the stock is near its 52-week low of $4.47, indicating a precarious position that could lead to further volatility.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Fermi is set to report earnings on May 4, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 5 cents

: Loss of 5 cents Revenue Estimate: $4.12 million

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $26.13. Recent analyst moves include:

Macquarie : Outperform (Lowers Target to $20.00) (April 1)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $20.00) (April 1) UBS : Buy (Lowers Target to $8.00) (April 1)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $8.00) (April 1) Macquarie: Outperform (Maintains Target to $25.00) (February 9)

FRMI Stock Price Activity: Fermi shares were down 18.79% at $5.32 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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