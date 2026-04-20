Gevo Stock Rises Despite Scrapping DOE Loan Bid: Here's The Strategy Shift

Gevo stock is moving in positive territory. Why are GEVO shares climbing?

Gevo DOE Loan Withdrawal: Impact on ATJ-30 Project Financing

Gevo withdrew its loan guarantee application with the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Energy Dominance Financing for its ATJ-30 project after the DOE required the project to support enhanced oil recovery, which the company said is not commercially viable at scale in the project area. Management said it is pursuing alternative financing that better fits its strategy and timelines, while keeping the option to reapply later.

Can Gevo Reclaim Its 20-Day and 100-Day SMA?

Gevo is still trying to stabilize after a sharp pullback from its March swing high, and the financing pivot is landing while the chart remains technically stretched to the downside. The stock is trading 21.3% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 17.1% below its 100-day SMA, which points to weak short- and intermediate-term trend control by sellers.

The moving average structure is mixed: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA is above the 200-day SMA, but price is still below all of them, so the trend signals haven't translated into follow-through buying. With the 52-week range spanning $1.00 to $2.97, the stock is sitting closer to the lower half of the past year's band, which keeps the focus on whether buyers can defend recent lows.

Moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is bearish with the MACD line below the signal line and a negative histogram, which is consistent with downside momentum still having the edge. The stock's 51.79% gain over the past 12 months shows the longer-term tape has had upside bursts, but the current setup is more about repairing damage than extending a rally.

Key Resistance : $2.00 — a round-number area where rebounds have tended to stall

: $2.00 — a round-number area where rebounds have tended to stall Key Support: $1.50 — a spot where buyers have previously shown up to slow declines

Can Strong Q1 Results Break Gevo's Technical Downtrend?

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 12 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 2 cents (Up from a loss of 9 cents YoY)

: Loss of 2 cents (Up from a loss of 9 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $44.94 million (Up from $29.11 million YoY)

Is Gevo A Buy? Analyst Consensus and Ratings Update

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Strong buy rating with an average price target of $3.50. Recent analyst moves include:

Northland Capital Markets : Outperform (Lowers Target to $3.50) (April 16)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $3.50) (April 16) Northland Capital Markets : Outperform (Maintains Target to $3.00) (Dec. 31, 2025)

: Outperform (Maintains Target to $3.00) (Dec. 31, 2025) UBS: Neutral (Raises Target to $2.25) (Sept. 17, 2025)

GEVO Shares Edge Higher Monday

GEVO Stock Price Activity: Gevo shares were up 1.10% at $1.72 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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