Why Is Oracle Stock Trading Lower Monday?

Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) shares traded lower Monday morning. Nasdaq futures are down 0.44% while S&P 500 futures have shed 0.47%.

The decline follows a volatile period for the software giant. Investors are weighing massive capital spending against renewed Middle East concerns.

Geopolitical Tensions Weigh On Markets

U.S. stock futures retreated early Monday. A weekend surge in U.S.-Iran tensions rattled investor confidence.

Iran restricted vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz again on Saturday.

President Donald Trump warned Sunday of potential strikes on Iranian infrastructure if terms are not met. Oil prices soared over 6% in response.

Infrastructure Costs and Job Cuts

Investors remain cautious regarding Oracle's aggressive capital expenditures. The company is cutting thousands of jobs.

TD Cowen estimated layoffs could total 20,000 to 30,000 employees. This move aims to fund Oracle's AI data center expansion.

Analyst Perspectives on AI Execution

Gil Luria of DA Davidson noted Oracle is well-positioned but must execute. Oracle's backlog stands at approximately $550 billion.

Luria told CNBC that Oracle's software business funds its data center build-out.

However, economist Robert Reich noted on X that such pivots often disconnect stocks from the real economy.

Technical Analysis

Oracle is sitting in the middle of its 52-week range after a sharp reset from the September high. It's trading 15.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 0.9% above its 100-day SMA.

The moving average structure is still messy: the 20-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA, and the death cross that formed in January (50-day falling below the 200-day) continues to hang over the longer-term trend.

Key Resistance : $208

: $208 Key Support: $138.50

ORCL Stock Price Activity: Oracle shares were down 1.84% at $175.06 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock