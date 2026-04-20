Why Is Battalion Oil Stock Gaining Monday?

As of early today, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil price surged 5.72% to $88.65, and Brent crude oil price increased 4.70% to $94.63.

US-Iran Tensions Flare Again

This weekend, Iran announced that the Strait of Hormuz had reopened. Still, by Saturday, vessel traffic through the key shipping lane was restricted again, with state media saying the U.S. “did not fulfill their obligations.”

Trump warned Sunday he would “knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran” if Tehran did not agree to Washington’s terms to end the conflict, with the fragile ceasefire set to expire this week.

BATL Well Pad Averages 1,568 BOE/D

The company’s latest well pad delivered a 20-day average of 1,568 barrels of oil equivalent per day per well (61% oil), marking its highest output per lateral foot to date. Increased capacity also allowed previously constrained wells to outperform expectations.

CEO Matt Steele said stronger infrastructure and execution are translating into higher oil sales and improved financial strength amid a favorable commodity market.

BATL Delaware Basin Oil, Gas Focus

Battalion Oil is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore liquids-rich oil and natural gas assets in the U.S. Its properties and drilling activities are currently concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a region known for its rich resources.

The recent operational successes, including increased production rates and improved midstream capacity, highlight Battalion’s strategic positioning within the energy sector. As the company continues to enhance its operational efficiency, it may capitalize on favorable market conditions.

BATL Next Update May 13, 2026

Battalion Oil is slated to provide its next financial update on May 13, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 100 cents (Down from 120 cents YoY)

: 100 cents (Down from 120 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $47.48 Million (Down from $50.00 Million YoY)

Benzinga Edge: Momentum 98.13, Value 41.31

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Battalion Oil, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : 41.31 — The stock is trading at a moderate valuation compared to peers.

: 41.31 — The stock is trading at a moderate valuation compared to peers. Momentum: 98.13 — The stock is showing strong momentum relative to the market.

The Verdict: Battalion Oil’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story, indicating strong short-term performance despite a moderate value ranking. This suggests that while the stock is gaining traction, it may be trading at a premium relative to its fundamentals.

BATL Stock Price Activity: Battalion Oil shares were up 11.11% at $3.40 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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