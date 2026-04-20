Why Is LanzaTech Global Sliding On Monday?

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA) shares are falling on Monday. The stock continues a 37.13% selloff from Friday.

Auditor Dismissal Sparks Concern

The decline follows a Friday U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. LanzaTech dismissed Deloitte & Touche LLP as its independent accounting firm.

The Board approved the move on April 10. BDO USA, P.C. will take over for the 2026 fiscal year.

Going Concern Disclosures

Internal reports raise red flags for investors. Deloitte's previous audits contained an "explanatory paragraph regarding substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern."

The firm also identified material weaknesses in internal controls. These are related to revenue recognition and complex transactions.

Earnings Momentum Stalls

The volatility masks recent financial beats. On March 31, the company reported a loss of 4 cents per share.

This significantly beat the estimated $6.47 loss. Sales hit $27.99 million, topping estimates by 129.5%. However, accounting changes are currently overshadowing these figures, according to Benzinga Pro.

Technical Analysis

LanzaTech's chart is sending mixed signals after a big recovery from its February low, with price now sitting well below the prior year's peak but far above the 52-week bottom—consistent with a rebound that's still being digested.

The stock is trading about 9.2% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $24.43, which points to near-term cooling, while it's roughly 49.1% above its 100-day SMA of $14.88, which still supports the intermediate uptrend.

Over the past 12 months, the stock is up 41.06%. The gap between the bullish 20-over-50 SMA crossover and the still-bearish 50-below-200 backdrop also matches that "rebound inside a bigger reset" feel.

Key Resistance : $24.50

: $24.50 Key Support: $20.50

LNZA Stock Price Activity: LanzaTech Global shares were down 1.68% at $22.19 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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