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The Real Villains No Longer Hide
April 20, 2026 8:02 AM 2 min read

AST SpaceMobile, SBC Medical Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 250 points on Monday.

Although the satellite separated and powered on, the altitude is too low for sustained operations, and it will be de-orbited. The company expects to recover the satellite’s cost through insurance.

AST SpaceMobile shares dipped 13.5% to $73.95 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Photo via Shutterstock

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