Why Exxon Mobil Shares Are Trading Higher On Monday?

As of early today, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil price surged 5.72% to $88.65, and Brent crude oil price increased 4.70% to $94.63.

US-Iran Tensions Flare Again

This weekend, Iran had declared the Strait of Hormuz reopened. Still, by Saturday, vessel traffic through the key shipping lane was restricted again, with state media saying the U.S. "did not fulfill their obligations."

Trump warned Sunday he would "knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran" if Tehran did not agree to Washington's terms to end the conflict, with the fragile ceasefire set to expire this week."

This led to a sharp increase in oil prices and rattled investor confidence heading into a pivotal week of earnings. Energy (XLE) is up 1.49%, making the sector one of the few bright spots in early trading.

Middle East disruptions To Impact Q1 Earnings

This month, Exxon Mobil disclosed that it expects Middle East disruptions to reduce first-quarter upstream earnings by $300 million to $500 million.

Exxon Mobil said assets in Qatar and the U.A.E faced operational interruptions beginning in March. These regions accounted for about one-fifth of global production in 2025.

The company expects these disruptions to reduce global oil-equivalent output by roughly 6% compared with the prior quarter.

Following this, several analysts revised their price forecast on the stock:

Exxon Mobil is set to report earnings on May 1, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : $1.31 (Down from $1.76 YoY)

: $1.31 (Down from $1.76 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $84.82 Billion (Up from $83.13 Billion YoY)

: $84.82 Billion (Up from $83.13 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 21.9x (Suggests fair valuation relative to peers)

Exxon Mobil Benzinga Edge Rankings Overview

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Exxon Mobil, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Bullish (Score: 77.38) — The stock's trend profile remains strong versus the broader market.

: Bullish (Score: 77.38) — The stock's trend profile remains strong versus the broader market. Value : Bullish (Score: 78.6) — The valuation profile screens favorably compared with many peers.

: Bullish (Score: 78.6) — The valuation profile screens favorably compared with many peers. Growth: Bullish (Score: 74.03) — The company's growth factors are scoring well versus the market backdrop.

The Verdict: Exxon Mobil's Benzinga Edge signal reveals a broadly strong scorecard, with momentum, value, and growth all screening above the 70 threshold. That combination fits a stock that can attract both trend-followers and fundamentals-focused buyers, but the chart still hinges on holding support near $147.50 while it works back toward $159.50.

Exxon Mobil's Top ETF Exposure and Fund Flows

Significance: Because XOM carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

XOM Stock Price Activity: Exxon Mobil shares were up 1.61% at $148.80 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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