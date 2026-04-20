Why Is AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinking Monday?

Although the satellite separated and powered on, the altitude is too low for sustained operations, and it will be de-orbited. The company expects to recover the satellite's cost through insurance.

AST SpaceMobile said BlueBird 7 would have been its eighth satellite in low Earth orbit. Production continues through BlueBird 32, with BlueBird 8 to 10 expected to ship in about 30 days.

The company maintained its 2026 launch cadence of one mission every one to two months and reaffirmed its target of roughly 45 satellites in orbit by year-end.

Technical Analysis

AST SpaceMobile is currently trading 16.7% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 16.9% below its 50-day SMA, suggesting a bearish short-term trend.

The stock is also 14.8% below its 100-day SMA, indicating that the intermediate trend is similarly weak. However, it is trading 2.6% above its 200-day SMA, which may provide some support in the longer term.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 45.86, indicating a neutral momentum stance. This suggests that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, leaving room for potential movement in either direction.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is below the signal line, which points to bearish momentum, as the histogram is negative, indicating a lack of buying pressure.

Key Resistance : $84.00 — A level where selling pressure may emerge.

: $84.00 — A level where selling pressure may emerge. Key Support: $72.00 — A critical level that could provide buying interest.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

AST SpaceMobile is slated to provide its next financial update on May 11, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 21 cents (Down from 20 cents)

: 21 cents (Down from 20 cents) Revenue Estimate: $37.24 Million (Up from 72 cents Million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $75.52. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Underweight (Raises Target to $65.00) (April 9)

: Underweight (Raises Target to $65.00) (April 9) UBS : Neutral (Raises Target to $85.00) (March 4)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $85.00) (March 4) B. Riley Securities: Neutral (Lowers Target to $95.00) (Feb. 13)

AST SpaceMobile Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because ASTS carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

ASTS Price Action: AST SpaceMobile shares were down 14.07% at $73.50 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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