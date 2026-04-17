Lucid Group Stock Hits All-Time Low As Dilution Fears Grow

Lucid Group stock is at significant support. Why did LCID hit a new low?

Uber Commitment Increases Focus On Production Delivery

Lucid's selloff is hitting just days after the company said Uber Technologies will purchase at least 35,000 vehicles for its planned global robotaxi platform, a headline that boosts long-term demand visibility but also increases pressure on Lucid to deliver at scale.

The announcement also included a leadership transition, with Silvio Napoli taking over as CEO while Marc Winterhoff stays on as COO.

Lucid later deepened the Uber partnership with an added $200 million investment, raising Uber's total commitment to $500 million. Alongside that, Ayar Third Investment Company, affiliated with the Public Investment Fund, committed $550 million, and Lucid priced an underwritten public offering for $300 million in gross proceeds. Combined, those transactions are expected to generate about $1.05 billion in fresh capital.

Lucid Trend Stays Bearish Near 52-Week Lows

Lucid is pinned near the bottom of its 52-week range, sitting below the April low ($7.38) and far from the July 2025 high ($33.70), which keeps the longer-term chart tilted lower. The stock is trading 22.7% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 32.6% below its 100-day SMA, a setup that points to sellers controlling both the short-term and intermediate trend.

The moving-average stack stays bearish with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA, which is consistent with rallies failing to turn into sustained uptrends. With the 200-day SMA up at $16.00, the gap to the long-term trend line remains wide, so rebounds often face overhead supply sooner than usual.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is bearish with the MACD line below the signal line and a negative histogram, which leans toward fading upside momentum. That lines up with the bearish MACD cross that occurred in May 2025, when momentum flipped back to the downside.

Key Resistance : $10.00 — a prior "line in the sand" area where rebounds can stall.

: $10.00 — a prior "line in the sand" area where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $7.50 — a round-number zone where buyers often try to stabilize selloffs.

May 5 Earnings Report Sets Up Next Major Catalyst

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 5 earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $-2.29 (Down from $-2.00 YoY)

: $-2.29 (Down from $-2.00 YoY) Revenue Estimate: $404.79 million (Up from $235.05 million YoY)

Analyst Consensus Turns Cautious On Mixed Street Outlook

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $13.33. Recent analyst moves include:

TD Cowen : Hold (Lowers Target to $10.00) (April 15)

: Hold (Lowers Target to $10.00) (April 15) Baird : Neutral (Lowers Target to $12.00) (April 15)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $12.00) (April 15) Citigroup: Initiated with Buy (Target $17.00) (March 18)

LCID Shares Slide Friday

LCID Stock Price Activity: Lucid Group shares were down 5.19% at $7.30 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Courtesy of Lucid