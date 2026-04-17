United Airlines Stock Surges As Oil Prices Collapse

United Airlines Holdings shares are powering higher. Why is UAL stock surging?

Oil Plunge Improves United's Cost Outlook

WTI crude fell more than 14% to about $81 a barrel and Brent dropped 10% to roughly $89. Friday’s rally makes particular sense for United because fuel is one of the airline's largest expenses, and UAL operates one of the industry's biggest domestic and international networks.

United's model includes heavy long-haul flying, large hub operations and significant daily aircraft utilization, so swings in oil prices can materially affect expected jet fuel costs across the system.

When crude drops this sharply, investors quickly start recalculating what that could mean for United's near-term margins, cash flow and earnings power.

Hormuz Reopening Relieves Fuel-Cost Fears

The Hormuz headline matters because the strait is one of the world's most important oil transit routes. By signaling that commercial traffic would continue, Iran's announcement removed part of the geopolitical risk premium that had been inflating energy prices.

For United, that eases fears of sustained fuel-cost pressure and improves the market's view of the airline's profitability outlook.

United Stock Shows Short-Term Strength

United is sitting in the upper half of its 52-week range ($63.23 low to $119.21 high), which leans constructive after the stock's longer run. It's trading 10.3% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) but 1.4% below its 100-day SMA, a split that points to short-term strength while the intermediate trend is still being repaired.

Over the last 12 months, the stock is up 54.98%, which shows the longer-term tape has favored buyers despite pullbacks along the way. With the 52-week high set in January and a swing low in March, traders are watching whether the current rebound can keep building toward that prior ceiling.

Key Resistance : $117.50 — an area where rallies have recently struggled to push through.

: $117.50 — an area where rallies have recently struggled to push through. Key Support: $84.50 — a level where buyers have tended to show up on dips.

United Heads Into Key Earnings Test

The countdown is on: United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Common Stock is set to report earnings on April 21.

EPS Estimate : $1.09 (Up from 91 cents YoY)

: $1.09 (Up from 91 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $14.35 Billion (Up from $13.21 Billion YoY)

: $14.35 Billion (Up from $13.21 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 9.3x (Indicates value opportunity relative to peers)

Analysts Still See Upside In UAL

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $131.33. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Buy (Raises Target to $135.00) (March 23)

: Buy (Raises Target to $135.00) (March 23) Citigroup : Buy (Lowers Target to $132.00) (March 20)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $132.00) (March 20) UBS: Buy (Lowers Target to $134.00) (March 16)

UAL Shares Climb Friday Afternoon

UAL Stock Price Activity: United Airlines Holdings shares were up 7.23% at $101.90 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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