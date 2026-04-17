Why iSpecimen Shares Are Surging On Friday?

iSpecimen Inc (NASDAQ:ISPC) shares are surging during Friday’s session.

Logistics Overhaul Drives Momentum

The Massachusetts-based biospecimen marketplace last week announced a direct supplier-to-customer shipping overhaul. This move eliminates centralized hub routing. Previously, this routing added 7–14 days to delivery. iSpecimen reported that the new model slashes domestic transit times by 70–85%.

Domestic Shipments See Rapid Delivery

Under the restructured model, domestic shipments now arrive in 1–2 days. Fewer handoffs also contribute to lower overall shipping costs for the company.

The efficiency gains come as broader markets trade higher on Friday. The Nasdaq gained 1.30% amid easing geopolitical tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared the Strait fully open to all commercial vessels for the duration of the ceasefire.

Expanding Rare Specimen Access

Internationally, the company deepened sourcing partnerships across Europe and Eastern Europe. These partnerships target rare specimens for time-sensitive research. CEO Katie Field noted positive customer feedback. One customer praised the "careful sourcing and handling of the research materials."

Recent Performance

In its fourth-quarter report, iSpecimen posted revenue of $51,760. The company reported an loss per share of 74 cents.

ISPC stock is still pinned near the bottom of its 52-week range of 10 cents to $3.18. The stock is trading 4.5% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 53.9% below its 100-day SMA.

Over the last 12 months, the stock is down 88.64%.

ISPC Stock Price Activity: iSpecimen shares were up 22.58% at $0.14 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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