The deal moves the product beyond direct-to-consumer channels, leveraging Big Geyser's network of over 26,000 outlets.

The beverage, offered in three flavors, combines plant protein, fiber, antioxidants, and electrolytes.

Executives said the partnership will help scale the product and strengthen its presence in a key U.S. market.

Technical Analysis

Beyond Meat is currently trading near the lower end of its 52-week range, with a high of $7.69 and a low of 50 cents. The stock is trading 37.6% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 26.6% above its 50-day SMA, indicating short-term strength despite a longer-term bearish trend, as it remains 45.5% below its 200-day SMA.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 60.87, suggesting that the stock is in neutral territory but could be approaching overbought conditions if it continues to rise. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is currently above its signal line, indicating bullish momentum, which could support further price increases.

Key Resistance : $1.00 — A significant psychological level for buyers.

: $1.00 — A significant psychological level for buyers. Key Support: 50 cents — A critical level where buying interest may emerge.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 6, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 11 cents (up from a loss of 67 cents)

: Loss of 11 cents (up from a loss of 67 cents) Revenue Estimate: $57.80 million (down from $68.73 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Sell Rating with an average price target of 83 cents. Recent analyst moves include:

BMO Capital : Market Perform (Lowers Target to $1.00) (April 6)

: Market Perform (Lowers Target to $1.00) (April 6) Barclays : Underweight (Lowers Target to 50 cents) (April 2)

: Underweight (Lowers Target to 50 cents) (April 2) Mizuho: Underperform (Lowers Target to $1.00) (Nov. 13, 2025)

BYND Stock Price Activity: Beyond Meat shares were up 18.50% at $0.93 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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