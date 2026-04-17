What's Going On With Onfolio Stock On Friday

Onfolio Holdings (NASDAQ:ONFO) shares are down on Friday after the company surged over 200% on Thursday from Wednesday’s closing price of 67 cents.

The owner-operator of cash-generative online businesses announced a $100 million equity facility agreement with an institutional investor.

This financing is expected to be used for working capital and acquisitions.

ONFO Announces $100 Million Equity Facility

On Thursday, Onfolio disclosed that it will primarily target undervalued, cash-generative online businesses under an AI-native operating model with the capital.

CEO Dominic Wells emphasized the importance of this facility as a tool for growth, stating, "We spent 2025 closing the gap to profitability. Now we're deploying capital to grow."

The facility gives the company flexible, discretionary capital—primarily for working capital and acquisitions of cash-generative online businesses that it considers undervalued relative to their potential under an AI-native operating model—while allocating a portion to gradually expand its existing digital asset reserve.

Together with the existing convertible note facility, the company designed this facility to advance its broader strategy of compounding value across its operating portfolio, driving AI-led margin improvements, and building a yield-generating digital asset treasury.

ONFO RSI At 84.13 Signals Overbought Conditions

Onfolio is trading 182.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 188.2% above its 100-day SMA, suggesting strong short- and intermediate-term momentum.

However, the stock is also facing a death cross from November 2025, where the 50-day SMA crossed below the 200-day SMA, indicating longer-term caution.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 84.13, which is considered overbought, suggesting that the stock may be experiencing upward pressure but could also be due for a correction. An RSI at this level typically indicates that the stock has been in high demand, but it may not sustain this momentum indefinitely.

Key Resistance : $2.50 — A significant level where selling pressure may increase.

: $2.50 — A significant level where selling pressure may increase. Key Support: $1.00 — A potential floor where buying interest could emerge.

ONFO Stock Price Activity: Onfolio shares were down 16.67% at $1.26 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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