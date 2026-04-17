Why Carvana Stock Is Revving Up On Friday?

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) shares are surging his Friday.

Nasdaq is up 1.27% while the S&P 500 has gained 1.29% as Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared the Strait of Hormuz fully open to all commercial vessels for the duration of the ceasefire.

The rally follows news on Tuesday, regarding its Carvana Insurance Built with Root program. The partnership with Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT) officially surpassed 200,000 policies sold.

Leadership On Integration

“This milestone is a strong reflection of the success and momentum,” stated Root CEO Alex Timm. Carvana CEO Ernie Garcia added, “we have unlocked a simpler car buying and vehicle ownership journey.”

The 3-click purchase process removes traditional retail friction.

Earnings Anticipation Builds

Traders are also eyeing April 29, when Carvana reports first-quarter earnings. Analysts project earnings per share of $1.46. Quarterly revenue is expected to hit $6.08 billion as the e-commerce model scales.

Short Interest Squeeze Potential

Data shows short interest rose from 13.12 million to 15.49 million shares. Roughly 14.61% of the float is now short. With average daily volume at 3.16 million shares, bears would need 4.9 days to cover.

Technical Analysis

Carvana is holding in the upper half of its 52-week range of $194.02 to $486.89. The stock is trading 22.5% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 3.7% above its 100-day SMA.

Key Resistance : $420

: $420 Key Support: $391

CVNA Stock Price Activity: Carvana shares were up 9.29% at $395.88 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Charles-McClintock Wilson / Shutterstock