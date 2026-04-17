If the gains hold into the close, it would mark Oracle’s best week since 1999 — the height of the dot-com boom — and one of the most explosive runs in the company’s public market history.
- ORCL stock is moving. See the chart and price action here.
From Punching Bag To Market Darling
Just a week ago, Oracle looked broken.
Shares had slid roughly 58% from a 52-week high of $345.72 to a low near $121.24, battered by fears that AI-native rivals like Anthropic and OpenAI would cannibalize legacy enterprise software.
Investors were also nervous that Oracle’s aggressive capex — paired with 30,000 announced layoffs — signaled a company stretching its balance sheet thin.
Then the tape flipped. Oracle closed at $178.34 on Thursday after a 5.02% pop on volume of more than 46 million shares, according to Benzinga Pro data.
The move capped a three-day run that included a 12.69% Monday surge — its best single-day gain since September — followed by back-to-back 4%-plus closes.
What Changed Overnight
The catalyst stack is unusually dense:
- A $400 million Bloom warrant. Oracle was handed a fully vested warrant for 3.53 million Bloom shares at $113.28, disclosed in an SEC filing. With Bloom ripping above $200 intraday this week, the paper gain already exceeds $300 million.
- AI product blitz. Oracle rolled out generative-AI upgrades to its Utilities Industry Suite and Aconex construction platform, plus new AI agents for corporate banking — all aimed at sticky and regulated end markets.
- Macro tailwind. A broader software-sector relief rally — fueled by easing U.S.–Iran tensions and the S&P 500 pressing record highs — amplified the move in beaten-down AI names.
The Bigger Picture
Behind the headlines sits a $553 billion remaining performance obligation (RPO) backlog and a consensus Buy with a consensus price target of $264.03, according to Benzinga data.
For Oracle stock that just weeks ago was being written off as an AI casualty, the script has flipped fast — and 1999 is suddenly back in the conversation for all the right reasons.
ORCL Price Action: Oracle shares were down slightly by 0.27% at $177.86 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock remains approximately 48% below its 52-week high and the RSI sits at 70.9, which hints at overbought conditions.
Photo: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock
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