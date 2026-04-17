If the gains hold into the close, it would mark Oracle’s best week since 1999 — the height of the dot-com boom — and one of the most explosive runs in the company’s public market history.

ORCL stock is moving. See the chart and price action here.

From Punching Bag To Market Darling

Just a week ago, Oracle looked broken.

Shares had slid roughly 58% from a 52-week high of $345.72 to a low near $121.24, battered by fears that AI-native rivals like Anthropic and OpenAI would cannibalize legacy enterprise software.

Investors were also nervous that Oracle’s aggressive capex — paired with 30,000 announced layoffs — signaled a company stretching its balance sheet thin.

Then the tape flipped. Oracle closed at $178.34 on Thursday after a 5.02% pop on volume of more than 46 million shares, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The move capped a three-day run that included a 12.69% Monday surge — its best single-day gain since September — followed by back-to-back 4%-plus closes.

What Changed Overnight

The catalyst stack is unusually dense:

A $400 million Bloom warrant. Oracle was handed a fully vested warrant for 3.53 million Bloom shares at $113.28, disclosed in an SEC filing. With Bloom ripping above $200 intraday this week, the paper gain already exceeds $300 million.

AI product blitz. Oracle rolled out generative-AI upgrades to its Utilities Industry Suite and Aconex construction platform, plus new AI agents for corporate banking — all aimed at sticky and regulated end markets.

Macro tailwind. A broader software-sector relief rally — fueled by easing U.S.–Iran tensions and the S&P 500 pressing record highs — amplified the move in beaten-down AI names.

The Bigger Picture

Behind the headlines sits a $553 billion remaining performance obligation (RPO) backlog and a consensus Buy with a consensus price target of $264.03, according to Benzinga data.

For Oracle stock that just weeks ago was being written off as an AI casualty, the script has flipped fast — and 1999 is suddenly back in the conversation for all the right reasons.

ORCL Price Action: Oracle shares were down slightly by 0.27% at $177.86 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock remains approximately 48% below its 52-week high and the RSI sits at 70.9, which hints at overbought conditions.

Photo: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock