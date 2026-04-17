Energy Focus Shares Soar On Project Y Pipeline Growth

Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares are surging Friday morning after the company outlined multi-year progress on data center infrastructure work and pointed to a growing project pipeline tied to AI-ready facilities.

The move is also getting a tailwind from a risk-on tape, with stocks broadly higher across major indices.

Energy Focus stock is approaching key resistance levels. Why are EFOI shares at highs?

Project Y Adds Multi-Year Revenue Visibility For Energy Focus

Energy Focus said it has completed "Project G" and is advancing "Project Y," a multi-year program spanning 2026 through 2027 with an estimated contract value of about $6.6 million. Project Y includes large-capacity UPS deployments ranging from 250kW to 1250kW plus high-efficiency Fan Wall Units for thermal management.

Management said the projects reinforce its engineering depth, execution track record and ability to secure long-term partnerships with global operators and infrastructure developers.

Energy Focus Stock Breaks Above Prior 52-Week High

Energy Focus is breaking into fresh territory relative to its prior 52-week range, with the current quote now above the old $3.56 high, which signals a sharp shift in where buyers are willing to pay. The stock is trading 248.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 230.2% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that leans strongly bullish on trend but also raises the odds of fast pullbacks after a vertical move.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is in a bullish configuration with the MACD line above the signal line and a positive histogram, which points to strengthening upside momentum. In everyday terms, that "MACD above signal" setup means recent price action is accelerating more than the prior baseline.

Over the last 12 months, the stock is up 274.99%, which fits with a longer-term momentum story rather than a one-off bounce. One caution flag is the longer-term "death cross" that occurred in January (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA), so technicians will be watching whether the longer averages can eventually turn back up to confirm durability.

Key Resistance : $7.50 — a round-number area that can act like a near-term "decision point" after a spike

: $7.50 — a round-number area that can act like a near-term "decision point" after a spike Key Support: $2.00 — near the 20-day/50-day area, where trend buyers often defend pullbacks

EFOI Stock Skyrockets Friday Morning

EFOI Stock Price Activity: Energy Focus shares were up 255.50% at $7.43 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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