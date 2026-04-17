American Airlines Stock Surges After Strait Of Hormuz Opens

American Airlines Group stock is surging to new heights today. What’s behind AAL gains?

The development sent oil prices sharply lower, boosting sentiment across the airline sector.

Iran Reopens the Strait of Hormuz, Oil Prices Collapse

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday that the Strait of Hormuz would remain "completely open" to all commercial vessels for the duration of the Lebanon ceasefire, removing a major geopolitical risk that had been hanging over global energy markets.

The announcement triggered a dramatic selloff in crude. WTI plunged more than 14% to around $81, while Brent dropped roughly 10% to $89, accelerating a decline already underway as traders unwound weeks of supply‑disruption fears.

Airlines Get Immediate Relief

Airline Stocks had been hit hard since the beginning of the conflict. International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol had stated that the blockade in the Strait was “the largest energy crisis we have ever faced.”

The sharp drop in oil prices delivered instant upside to airlines and cruise operators — the two industries largely exposed to elevated fuel costs.

American Airlines Technical Analysis

American Airlines is sitting in the upper half of its 52-week range ($8.96 to $16.50), which indicates it has recovered meaningfully from prior lows but isn't back at peak levels. The stock is trading 20.1% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 1.5% below its 100-day SMA, a split that points to strong near-term momentum while the intermediate trend is still being tested.

The moving average backdrop is still a bit conflicted: the 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA, and the death cross that formed in March (50-day crossing below the 200-day) is a reminder that the longer trend only recently stabilized. At the same time, the stock is 2.6% above its 200-day SMA, which suggests buyers have defended the longer-term line that many investors watch.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which leans toward improving upside pressure. When MACD stays on the "above-signal" side, it typically reflects momentum that's still pushing more than fading.

Key Support : $12.50 — a level where buyers have tended to step in and slow pullbacks.

: $12.50 — a level where buyers have tended to step in and slow pullbacks. Key Resistance: $14.00 — an area where rallies have recently had trouble pushing through.

American Airlines Shares Are Moving Higher

AAL Price Action: American Airlines shares were up 7.09% at $13.14 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock