What's Behind The Drop In Nebius Group Stock?

Nebius Group stock is showing notable weakness. Why is NBIS stock falling?

Bank Of America Raises Price Target On Stock

With major indices and most sectors higher, NBIS's pullback reads more like a stock-specific reset after a steep run than a market-driven selloff. In that setup, traders often focus on whether the chart is overheating (momentum) and how far price has stretched above key moving averages.

Despite the dip, Technology (XLK) is up 1.55% and market breadth is positive (advance/decline ratio: 4.5), which highlights NBIS as an underperformer within an otherwise supportive session. That kind of divergence can show up when positioning is crowded and short-term buyers step back.

Shares Rise Above Key Averages

Nebius is still trading near the top of its 52-week range, sitting below the $168.71 high but far above the $20.25 low, which keeps the longer-term trend bias pointed up. The stock is trading 26.5% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 55.2% above its 100-day SMA, a stretch that signals strong trend control by buyers but also raises the odds of sharper pullbacks.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 75.22 after entering overbought territory in April, which lines up with "too far, too fast" conditions. RSI at 75.22 means upside momentum has been intense, but it can also be more sensitive to profit-taking bursts.

Over the last 12 months, the stock is up 631.21%, which is consistent with a powerful uptrend that can attract momentum-driven flows. The trade-off is that big winners often see fast air pockets when sentiment cools, even if the primary trend remains intact.

Key Resistance : $169.00 — near the prior peak area where rallies can stall.

: $169.00 — near the prior peak area where rallies can stall. Key Support: $124.00 — near the 20-day SMA zone where dip-buyers often re-test demand.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 19, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 75 cents (Down from a loss of 39 cents YoY)

: Loss of 75 cents (Down from a loss of 39 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $360.65 million (Up from $55.30 million YoY)

: $360.65 million (Up from $55.30 million YoY) Valuation: P/E of 1442.5x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $165.30. Recent analyst moves include:

Wolfe Research : Initiated with Peer Perform (April 16)

: Initiated with Peer Perform (April 16) Cantor Fitzgerald : Initiated with Overweight (Target $129.00) (April 9)

: Initiated with Overweight (Target $129.00) (April 9) B of A Securities: Initiated with Buy (Target $150.00) (March 24)

Shares Down On Friday

NBIS Stock Price Activity: Nebius Group shares were down 4.55% at $157.82 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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