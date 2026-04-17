NVIDIA Stock Is Climbing Higher Today: What's Happening?

NVIDIA shares are advancing steadily. Why is NVDA stock trading higher?

Oppenheimer Reiterates Bullish View Ahead Of Earnings

Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating on Nvidia as the company heads toward its next earnings release later this quarter. The firm's $265 price target reflects continued confidence in Nvidia's growth outlook, even after the stock's massive run over the past year.

Physical AI Seen As The Next Major Growth Driver

Oppenheimer highlighted "physical AI" as a key long‑term catalyst, according to CNBC. While agentic AI is already a major opportunity, the firm argues that AI deployed in robots, autonomous vehicles, industrial systems and other real‑world applications could expand Nvidia's total addressable market even further.

Oppenheimer described Nvidia's ecosystem as "ubiquitous” and is in the best position to win over its competitors.

Oppenheimer's most eye‑catching claim is its projection that Nvidia's Blackwell and Rubin architectures could generate over $1 trillion in cumulative revenue from 2025 through 2027.

The Market Is Handing Out Beta — But NVIDIA Still Has To Earn Alpha

Today's setup reads like a classic "market-and-sector lift," where buyers lean into mega-cap leadership because the path of least resistance is higher. Breadth is doing its part: 9 sectors advancing and an advance/decline ratio of 4.5 is the kind of constructive backdrop that lets momentum names keep their bids without needing a fresh company-specific spark every hour.

The pro-cyclical tone is also loud enough to hear from the cheap seats. Industrials (+2.09%) and Consumer Discretionary (+2.47%) are strong, and that kind of risk-on posture often bleeds into semiconductors and AI-linked leaders. Nvidia is along for the ride — just not driving the bus as aggressively as XLK, which is a subtle tell: when the market's mood shifts, the stocks that were "up, but not as up" can become the first place traders trim.

NVDA'S Tape: Strong Trend, Tight Risk Levels

Momentum is hot, but not quite boiling over. The RSI is 69.21 — close to overbought territory — often a sign of steady demand that can persist, but also a reminder that if sentiment flips, pullbacks can get sharp in a hurry. Over the past 12 months, the stock is up 98.24%, which is exactly why dip-buying has been the default strategy.

Still, the chart isn't giving a free pass. The 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA, a bearish short-term crossover that traders will watch closely; the stock needs to keep pressing higher long enough to "reset" that relationship. In the meantime, the market has drawn the lines for you: resistance at $212.00, where rallies have recently stalled, and support at $164.50, where buyers previously defended the trend.

Valuation is the other side of the trade: a P/E of 40.5x signals the market is still willing to pay for dominance, but it also shrinks the margin for error.

What Do Analysts Have To Say?

On the Street, the stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $281.04. Recent calls underscore how analysts are framing the runway:

Benchmark reiterated Buy with a target of $250.0000 (March 31)

Rosenblatt maintained Buy with a $325.00 target (March 23)

Cantor Fitzgerald kept Overweight with a $300.00 target (March 23)

In other words, the target range is wide, but the direction of travel is the same — higher, assuming execution stays pristine.

What The Benzinga Edge Scorecard Says About The Setup

On the Benzinga Edge scorecard, Nvidia screens like the textbook high-flyer:

Momentum is Bullish (Score: 84.92)

Quality is Bullish (Score: 97.65)

Value is Weak (Score: 5.82)

Growth is Bullish (Score: 98.5).

The message is straightforward: the market is rewarding the trend and the fundamentals, but it's not pretending the stock is cheap.

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia shares were up 1.19% at $200.72 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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