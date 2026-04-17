What's Behind The Drop In Fluence Energy Stock?

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) are trading lower Friday after UBS downgraded the stock from neutral to sell and lowered its price target.

Fluence Energy shares are retreating from recent levels. What’s pressuring FLNC stock?

UBS Downgrades Stock From Neutral To Sell

Fluence Energy, which make energy storage products for renewables, experienced a slight drop in share price after a second firm in a week adjusted its price target on the stock.

On Friday, UBS analyst Jon Windham downgraded the stock from neutral to sell and lowered the price target from $22 to $8. Earlier in the week, Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Lee maintained a buy and lowered the price target from $28 to $20.

Friday's pullback lines up with a chart that's still working through a post-swing-low rebound attempt, with price pressing back toward a nearby support zone after failing to reclaim intermediate moving averages. With markets open and breadth positive, the relative weakness is keeping attention on whether buyers defend the $14 area.

Even with FLNC down, the broader market is pushing higher, led by Consumer Discretionary (XLY) up 3.48% and Industrials (XLI) up 2.77%, while Technology (XLK) is also higher by 1.78%. Market breadth is constructive with 9 sectors advancing versus 2 declining and a 4.5 advance/decline ratio, which highlights how FLNC is lagging on a day when many stocks are participating.

Shares Trade Below Key Averages

Fluence is sitting well off its January peak and closer to the lower half of its 52-week range, which keeps the longer-term chart in "rebuild mode" after a sharp drawdown. The stock is trading 0.3% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 26.4% below its 100-day SMA, a combo that points to short-term stabilization but a still-damaged intermediate trend.

The moving average picture stays conflicted: the 20-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA (bearish), yet the golden cross from September 2025 still matters as a reminder that the longer-cycle trend had turned up before the more recent selloff. The stock is also trading 8.2% below its 200-day SMA, which often acts like a "line in the sand" for longer-term sentiment.

Momentum gauges are not flashing panic: the moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which leans toward selling pressure easing rather than accelerating. When MACD is above the signal line, it usually means downside momentum is cooling even if price hasn't fully turned yet.

Shares Slides On Friday

FLNC Stock Price Activity: Fluence Energy shares were down 5.54% at $14.15 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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