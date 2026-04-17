Robinhood Stock Rises As Strait Of Hormuz Reopens

Robinhood Markets stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. What’s driving HOOD stock higher?

Strait Of Hormuz Reopening Sparks Risk-On Rally

The move followed Iran's announcement that the Strait of Hormuz would remain fully open to commercial vessels for the duration of the ceasefire, a development that sent WTI crude down more than 14% to about $81 a barrel and Brent down 10% to roughly $89.

The news also helped push U.S. equity indexes higher, with the S&P 500 rising to fresh record highs and the Nasdaq-100 extending its winning streak. Travel stocks were among the biggest winners as investors rotated into sectors most exposed to fuel costs, while energy names sold off sharply.

Broad Market Strength Lifts Robinhood Sentiment

Robinhood can trade higher on a headline like Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz because it reduces a major macro risk, sends oil sharply lower and helps trigger the kind of broad risk-on rally that can pull more retail traders into stocks, options and crypto on the platform.

A broad rally, record highs in major indexes and a sharp decline in a key macro stressor like oil can encourage more retail participation in stocks, options and crypto.

In other words, calmer macro conditions plus rising markets can translate into better sentiment and potentially stronger transaction activity for Robinhood.

Robinhood Earnings Date Puts Focus On April 28 Report

Robinhood Markets is set to report earnings on April 28.

EPS Estimate : 43 cents (Up from 37 cents YoY)

: 43 cents (Up from 37 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $1.17 Billion (Up from 93 cents Billion YoY)

: $1.17 Billion (Up from 93 cents Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 42.4x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analysts Keep Bullish View On Robinhood Stock

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $118.06. Recent analyst moves include:

Bernstein : Outperform (Maintains Target to $130.00) (April 14)

: Outperform (Maintains Target to $130.00) (April 14) Truist Securities : Buy (Lowers Target to $100.00) (April 13)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $100.00) (April 13) Citizens: Market Outperform (Lowers Target to $155.00) (April 10)

HOOD Shares Jump 5% Friday

HOOD Price Action: Robinhood Markets shares were up 6.60% at $92.58 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock