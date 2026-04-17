Carnival Stock Rallies As Iran Opens Strait Of Hormuz, Oil Prices Plunge

Carnival stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. Why are CCL shares rallying?

Strait Reopening Sparks Sharp Oil Sell-Off

Iran's foreign minister Friday morning said the passage was "completely open" on a coordinated route, helping calm fears of a major energy supply disruption.

That mattered immediately for Carnival because cruise operators are highly exposed to fuel costs. The article says WTI crude plunged more than 14% to about $81 a barrel, while Brent fell 10% to $89, as traders rapidly priced out the geopolitical risk premium that had been embedded in oil.

Lower oil prices can ease pressure on bunker fuel and operating expenses, which improves the earnings outlook for cruise lines.

Cheaper Fuel Lifts Cruise Sector Sentiment

Travel stocks led the Friday rally as investors rotated into industries most directly hurt by high fuel prices, with Carnival rising alongside gains in Norwegian and Royal Caribbean.

The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz reduced concerns about supply disruptions, sending crude prices sharply lower and lifting Carnival shares as investors responded to the prospect of easing fuel-cost pressure and improved margin expectations.

Momentum Improves As Buyers Retake Control

Carnival is sitting in the upper half of its 52-week range ($17.05 to $34.03), which is consistent with a longer-term recovery phase after last year's lows. It's trading 12.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 3.7% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that leans bullish for near-term trend while also showing the intermediate trend is back on the buyers' side.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to improving upside momentum pressure. When MACD holds above the signal line, it often reflects buyers staying in control on pullbacks.

Even with price back above key averages, the "death cross" in March (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) is still a reminder that the longer-term trend only recently stabilized and can stay choppy. That makes the next push toward the $33.00 area important, since it's the nearest obvious ceiling from prior trading.

Key Resistance : $33.00 — where rallies have recently stalled and sellers may reappear.

: $33.00 — where rallies have recently stalled and sellers may reappear. Key Support: $24.50 — an area where buyers previously stepped in to defend the trend.

June Earnings Report Is The Next Big Test

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the June 23 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 34 cents (Down from 35 cents YoY)

: 34 cents (Down from 35 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $6.66 Billion (Up from $6.33 Billion YoY)

: $6.66 Billion (Up from $6.33 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 12.0x (Indicates value opportunity relative to peers)

Analyst Ratings Still Lean Bullish

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $34.40. Recent analyst moves include:

Wells Fargo : Overweight (Lowers Target to $36.00) (April 15)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $36.00) (April 15) UBS : Buy (Lowers Target to $35.00) (April 13)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $35.00) (April 13) Citigroup: Buy (Lowers Target to $35.00) (March 30)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Carnival, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Neutral (Score: 59.78) — The stock is participating in the uptrend, but not in "leader" territory.

: Neutral (Score: 59.78) — The stock is participating in the uptrend, but not in "leader" territory. Value : Bullish (Score: 80.68) — The valuation profile screens attractively versus many peers on this model.

: Bullish (Score: 80.68) — The valuation profile screens attractively versus many peers on this model. Growth: Bullish (Score: 78.83) — The company is scoring well on growth factors relative to the broader market set.

CCL Shares Surge Friday Morning

CCL Stock Price Activity: Carnival shares were up 9.52% at $29.91 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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