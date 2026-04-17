Hyperscale Data Stock Advances On Robotics and AI Expansion News

This news comes as the broader market experienced mixed results, with the S&P 500 futures gaining 0.3% while the Energy sector.

Details

Under the terms of the agreement, Hyperscale's subsidiary, Omnipresent Robotics, will collaborate with AGIBOT on deploying intelligent robotic systems and AI data collection initiatives.

This partnership is expected to expand Hyperscale's operational capabilities. The company will share more details during a webcast on April 21, 2026.

First-Quarter Preliminary Results

Last week, the company said it expects preliminary revenue of around $43 million to $45 million for the first quarter of 2026, up approximately 72% to 80% year over year.

The revenue growth benefited from the company's subsidiaries, Gresham Worldwide and Ault Lending.

The current quarter includes about $10 million in revenue from Gresham following its exit from bankruptcy in the fourth quarter of 2025.

In addition, Ault Lending is expected to contribute roughly $10 million in high-margin revenue, boosting profitability and aligning with the company's focus on capital-efficient growth.

As of the week ended April 12, 2026, the company had cash and restricted cash of around $47.9 million.

Technical Analysis

The broader market saw gains on Thursday, with the Technology sector rising 0.60%. Hyperscale's stock is moving higher, even as the Energy sector struggles, indicating that company-specific factors may be driving this price action.

Hyperscale Data is currently trading near the lower end of its 52-week range, which has seen a high of $9.98 and a low of 13 cents. The stock is trading at 0% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), suggesting a neutral short-term trend, while it is 11% below its 50-day SMA, indicating a bearish intermediate trend.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 45.02, which suggests a neutral momentum, indicating neither overbought nor oversold conditions. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is currently above the signal line, suggesting a potential bullish momentum shift.

Key Resistance : 22 cents — A level where selling pressure may increase.

: 22 cents — A level where selling pressure may increase. Key Support: 13 cents — A level where buying interest may emerge.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Hyperscale Data is set to report earnings on April 21, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 31 cents (Up from 25 cents YoY)

: 31 cents (Up from 25 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $12.50 Million (Up from $10.00 Million YoY)

: $12.50 Million (Up from $10.00 Million YoY) Valuation: Forward P/E of 15.0x

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of 30 cents. Recent analyst moves include:

Goldman Sachs : Downgraded to Hold (Target 30 cents) (March 15)

: Downgraded to Hold (Target 30 cents) (March 15) Morgan Stanley : Maintained Equal-Weight (Target 35 cents) (March 10)

: Maintained Equal-Weight (Target 35 cents) (March 10) JP Morgan: Initiated Coverage with Neutral (Target 25 cents) (March 5)

GPUS Price Action: Hyperscale Data shares were up 3.29% at $0.15 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $0.12, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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