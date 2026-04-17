What's Going On With Datavault AI Stock Friday?

Datavault AI 48,000-GPU Fleet Goes Live

The cloud-based platform company announced that its 48,000-GPU fleet has come online, enhancing its capabilities in quantum-ready, high-performance computing.

This development is significant as it positions Datavault to provide secure AI compute capacity, addressing a growing demand in the market for such technology, which is reflected in the stock’s movement following the announcement.

GPU Network Rollout Targets Revenue By Year-End

The new GPU network, valued between $1.44 billion and $1.92 billion, is expected to generate revenue by the end of the year and will be accessible from 30 cities.

CEO Nathaniel Bradley emphasized that this fleet offers enterprises a secure path to AI compute without the lengthy wait times associated with hyperscale cloud providers.

The fleet will be distributed across 1,000 urban micro-edge neocloud sites in more than 100 U.S. cities by the end of 2026.

Each site supports up to 48 GPUs configured for low-latency AI inference and HPC workloads.

Approximately 30 additional city activations are targeted by early July 2026, with full commercial availability of the 48,000-GPU fleet beginning the third quarter of 2026 and the nationwide network scheduled to be revenue-generating by the end of 2026.

Strong Short-Term Momentum, Longer-Term Trend Still Mixed

Datavault AI is trading 23.5% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 18.3% above its 50-day SMA, suggesting strong short-term momentum.

However, the stock is trading 10% below its 100-day SMA and 15.2% below its 200-day SMA, indicating that the intermediate trend still requires improvement.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 64.04, which is in neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is not currently overbought or oversold.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is above the signal line, indicating bullish momentum, which may attract more buyers in the near term.

Key Resistance : $1.00 — A psychological barrier that may limit upward movement.

: $1.00 — A psychological barrier that may limit upward movement. Key Support: 75 cents — A level where buying interest could emerge.

DVLT Price Action: Datavault AI shares were down 4.35% at $0.80 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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