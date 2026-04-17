Strategy Stock Is Trading Higher Today: What's Behind It?

Strategy stock is showing downward bias. Where are MSTR shares going?

Bitcoin Sensitivity Drives The Move

Strategy continues to trade as a leveraged proxy for Bitcoin (CRYPO:BTC), and Friday's rally is closely tied to the company's latest balance‑sheet expansion. Between April 6 and April 12, Strategy purchased 13,927 BTC for roughly $1 billion at an average price of $71,902, bringing total holdings to 780,897 Bitcoin acquired for about $59.02 billion at an average cost basis of $75,577.

That level of exposure keeps Strategy tightly correlated with Bitcoin's next move. Bitcoin hovering near $74,712 after a modest 24‑hour gain, the stock is responding accordingly.

Crypto Market Tone Adds Fuel

Broader crypto sentiment is also constructive. Major coins held steady as U.S. stocks closed at new records Thursday following President Donald Trump's comments that Iran agreed to transfer its "nuclear dust" to the U.S.

24‑Hour Crypto Snapshot

Bitcoin: +0.13% to $74,712

+0.13% to $74,712 Ethereum: –0.81% to $2,332

–0.81% to $2,332 XRP: +2.44% to $1.43

+2.44% to $1.43 Solana: +4.28% to $88.46

+4.28% to $88.46 Dogecoin: +3.89% to $0.09856

Crypto‑linked equities followed suit:

Strategy Inc. (MSTR): +3.76%

+3.76% Coinbase (COIN): +2.00%

Derivatives data also showed elevated activity: over $440 million in liquidations occurred in the past 24 hours, split nearly evenly between longs and shorts. Bitcoin futures open interest dipped 0.70%, while Binance derivatives sentiment remained bearish — a setup that can amplify volatility and spill into Bitcoin‑proxy stocks like Strategy.

Market Backdrop Supports High‑Beta Names

Friday's move fits a tape where leadership is narrow but constructive. Seven sectors are advancing, four are declining, and the advance/decline ratio sits at 1.8, signaling modestly positive breadth. With Energy leading and Tech holding firm, traders appear to be rotating within winners rather than chasing the entire market higher — a backdrop that tends to favor momentum‑driven names like Strategy.

Technical Picture: Rebound, Not Full Trend Reversal

Strategy remains in a longer‑term recovery phase after a steep decline from its 52‑week high of $457.22, but the stock has been grinding higher from its February low of $104.17. It now trades 18% above its 20‑day SMA and 4% above its 100‑day SMA, showing improving short‑term control by buyers.

However, the broader trend remains mixed:

The 20‑day SMA is still below the 50‑day SMA.

The death cross from October 2025 (50‑day below 200‑day) remains intact.

Shares are still 36.1% below the 200‑day SMA.

The 12‑month return is –51.18%, reflecting persistent long‑term pressure.

Momentum indicators are improving, with MACD above its signal line and a positive histogram, suggesting strengthening upside momentum.

Key Support: $150.00 — a recent level where buyers stepped in

$150.00 — a recent level where buyers stepped in Key Resistance: Not available from provided data

MSTR Shares Are On The Rise

MSTR Price Action: Strategy shares were up 11.66% at $166.32 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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