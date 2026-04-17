Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Stock market chart showing falling equity prices after a sudden crash. Bear market 3D illustration.
April 17, 2026 9:32 AM 1 min read

What's Going On With Arrive AI Stock Friday?

Nasdaq futures are up 0.92% while S&P 500 futures have gained 0.82%.

Mixed Earnings Results

The company released its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Wednesday. Arrive AI reported quarterly revenue of approximately $15,000. Full-year revenue reached about $113,000. Both figures stemmed entirely from recurring subscription revenue.

Widening Net Losses

Despite meeting some targets, the bottom line remains under pressure. The company reported a net loss of $2.7 million for the quarter. This is a sharp increase from the $1.3 million loss recorded last year.

Loss per share was 12 cents. This slightly beat the consensus estimate of a 13-cent loss.

Leadership and Vision

CEO Dan O’Toole remains focused on the long term. “These efforts have strengthened the infrastructure layer we are creating for autonomous logistics,” O’Toole stated.

On Tuesday, the firm appointed T-Mobile executive Michael Fitz to its board to bolster 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) strategy.

Arrive AI Price Action

ARAI Stock Price Activity: Arrive AI shares were down 9.63% at $0.94 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by solarseven via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved