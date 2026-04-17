What's Going On With Arrive AI Stock Friday?

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Mixed Earnings Results
The company released its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Wednesday. Arrive AI reported quarterly revenue of approximately $15,000. Full-year revenue reached about $113,000. Both figures stemmed entirely from recurring subscription revenue.
Widening Net Losses
Despite meeting some targets, the bottom line remains under pressure. The company reported a net loss of $2.7 million for the quarter. This is a sharp increase from the $1.3 million loss recorded last year.
Loss per share was 12 cents. This slightly beat the consensus estimate of a 13-cent loss.
Leadership and Vision
CEO Dan O’Toole remains focused on the long term. “These efforts have strengthened the infrastructure layer we are creating for autonomous logistics,” O’Toole stated.
On Tuesday, the firm appointed T-Mobile executive Michael Fitz to its board to bolster 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) strategy.
Arrive AI Price Action
ARAI Stock Price Activity: Arrive AI shares were down 9.63% at $0.94 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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