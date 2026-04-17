What's Going On With XCF Global Stock Friday?

Shares of XCF Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFX) , a sustainable aviation fuel player, edged lower in Friday's premarket trading.

The initiative, part of a broader deal with Southern Energy Renewables Inc., aims to create a vertically integrated model linking SAF output with credit monetization.

XCF's Reno facility has a capacity of 38 million gallons annually. The companies also plan to bundle tax credits with carbon credits to create structured environmental assets for corporate buyers. The deal remains subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Technical Analysis

XCF Global is trading 98.80% below its $45.90 12-month high, reflecting significant long-term challenges. The stock is 11% below its 20-day SMA, suggesting short-term price weakness.

However, it remains 30.3% above its 50-day SMA, indicating some recent intermediate-term strength.

The RSI stands at 48.02, indicating neutral momentum with the stock neither overbought nor oversold. The MACD is above the signal line, a bullish signal suggesting upward momentum may be building.

Key Resistance : 50 cents — This level may act as a barrier for upward price movement.

: 50 cents — This level may act as a barrier for upward price movement. Key Support: 30 cents — This level could provide a safety net for buyers if tested.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of 40 cents. Recent analyst moves include:

Roth Capital: Initiated with Neutral (Target 40 cents) (March 18)

SAFX Stock Price Activity: XCF Global shares were down 1.22% at $0.44 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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