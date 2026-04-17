Trade Desk Shares Climb As Growth Stocks Rebound

The tone is also helped by a broadly constructive risk backdrop after Thursday's gains, with the stock's move lining up with a market that's been rewarding growth exposure again.

Trade Desk stock is moving in positive territory. Why is TTD stock advancing?

Audit Fallout Keeps The Trade Desk In Focus

The rebound is building as investors weigh ongoing fallout after Publicis recently advised clients to halt spending on the platform over concerns tied to fee practices, markups, and transparency.

CEO Jeff Green has pushed back publicly, saying TTD has not "failed" any audit ever, which has supported selective dip-buying rather than a clean, broad reset in sentiment.

Trade Desk Bounce Improves, But Bigger Trend Still Looks Weak

The Trade Desk is still in "repair mode" near the lower end of its 52-week range after April's swing low, even as the bounce off the $19.74 low has improved the near-term tape. The stock is trading 6.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) but 24.1% below its 100-day SMA, a split that points to a short-term rebound that hasn't repaired the intermediate trend.

The moving average setup remains heavy: the 20-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA is below the 200-day SMA, which is consistent with a longer-term downtrend still in place. With the stock also 47.6% below its 200-day SMA, rallies can still run into overhead supply from prior breakdown areas.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, has the MACD line above the signal line with a positive histogram, which leans toward downside pressure easing versus the prior downswing. In everyday terms, MACD being above its signal line often shows the bounce has more traction than the last leg down.

Key Resistance : $22.50 — a nearby area where rebounds have recently struggled to stick.

: $22.50 — a nearby area where rebounds have recently struggled to stick. Key Support: $21.00 — a level buyers may defend to keep the bounce intact.

Analysts Still See Upside Despite Reset Targets

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $39.67. Recent analyst moves include:

Wells Fargo : Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $24.00) (April 6)

: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $24.00) (April 6) Evercore ISI Group : Outperform (Lowers Target to $32.00) (March 19)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $32.00) (March 19) Rosenblatt: Downgraded to Neutral (Lowers Target to $25.00) (March 18)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for The Trade Desk, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: The Trade Desk’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-tilted profile with very weak momentum right now. That combination often means the story can stay headline- and sentiment-driven until the chart proves it can reclaim longer-term trend levels.

TTD Shares Edge Higher Friday

TTD Stock Price Activity: Trade Desk shares were up 2.20% at $23.26 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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