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Charlotte North Carolina - March 24 2026: Blaize AI BZAI Company Logo on Screen with Financial Performance Chart Background
April 17, 2026 9:05 AM 1 min read

Blaize Stock Jumps On $50M NeoTensr AI Infrastructure Deal

$50M AI Infrastructure Deal With NeoTensr

Blaize said the agreement with NeoTensr is expected to generate up to $50 million in revenue within the first year and builds on a prior $20 million-plus order recognized in the fourth quarter of 2025, bringing the total potential partnership value to $70 million. 

The companies will collaborate to deploy AI edge data center infrastructure across the Asia Pacific region, targeting growing demand for compute capacity.

The platform will include co-branded AI servers based on Blaize's quad card configuration, capable of handling more than 200 simultaneous camera streams with advanced AI analytics. 

Blaize said the infrastructure combines computer vision, large language model and vision language model inference within a single hybrid edge architecture.

The contract also covers hardware, software and AI services, forming a full-stack platform for deployment across multiple edge data center projects in the region.

Blaize Shares Rise

BZAI Price Action: At the time of publication, Blaize shares are trading 21.38% higher at $2.10, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock


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