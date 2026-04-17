What's Going On With Polaris Stock Today?

This news comes as the company strengthens its domestic manufacturing presence, which includes facilities in Alabama, Indiana, and Minnesota, supporting American jobs while enhancing supplier relationships, as detailed in the recent announcement.

Polaris expects that the recent tariff policy changes will not have a significant effect on its financial outlook for the year.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the firm’s adjusted gross profit margin fell 77 basis points to 20.3%, primarily driven by tariffs and net price.

The broader market saw gains on Thursday, with the Technology sector rising 0.60%.

Technical Analysis

Polaris is currently trading within its 52-week range, which spans from $31.40 to $75.25, suggesting it is positioned in the middle of this range. The stock is trading 1.2% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 7.4% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a potential short-term weakness compared to intermediate trends.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 45.73, reflecting a neutral momentum state, suggesting that neither buyers nor sellers have a strong advantage at this time. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is currently above the signal line, indicating a bullish trend, while the histogram shows a slight positive momentum, hinting at potential upward movement.

Key Resistance : $54.50 — This level may act as a barrier for upward price movements.

: $54.50 — This level may act as a barrier for upward price movements. Key Support: $52.00 — This level could provide buying interest if tested.

Polaris designs and manufactures off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility purposes, snowmobiles, and on-road vehicles, along with the related replacement parts, garments, and accessories. The firm entered the marine market after acquiring Boat Holdings in 2018, offering exposure to pontoon and deck boat users.

As a leader in the powersports industry, Polaris’s strong domestic manufacturing presence and strategic supplier relationships are crucial for its operational resilience. The upcoming divestment of its Indian motorcycle brand is also a significant move, expected to refine its focus on core segments.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Polaris Inc. is set to report earnings on April 28, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 42 cents (Up from Loss of 90 cents)

: Loss of 42 cents (Up from Loss of 90 cents) Revenue Estimate: $1.65 billion (Up from $1.54 billion)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $66.86. Recent analyst moves include:

Wells Fargo : Initiated with Equal-Weight (Target $52.00) (March 11)

: Initiated with Equal-Weight (Target $52.00) (March 11) RBC Capital : Sector Perform (Lowers Target to $65.00) (January 28)

: Sector Perform (Lowers Target to $65.00) (January 28) Morgan Stanley: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $81.00) (January 16)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Polaris, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Weak (Score: 38.56) — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Polaris’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weak profile, indicating challenges in maintaining momentum against market benchmarks. Investors should monitor upcoming earnings closely for potential shifts in sentiment.

PII Stock Price Activity: Polaris shares were up 1.58% at $53.86 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Steve Skjold via Shutterstock