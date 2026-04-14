Nike Shares Move Higher As Tim Cook, Elliott Hill Buy More Stock

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) shares are rising in after-hours on Tuesday amid continued insider buying. Here’s what you need to know.

Nike shares are trending higher. What’s pushing NKE stock higher?

Insiders Buy More Nike Stock

Nike CEO Elliott Hill disclosed the purchase of 23,660 shares of Nike stock at an average price of $42.27 on Tuesday. The stock purchase was made in the open market on Monday and brings Hill’s total stake up to approximately 265,247 shares.

The purchases come after Nike reported fiscal third-quarter results at the end of March. The insider duo followed a similar playbook last quarter, purchasing company stock shortly after Nike reported second-quarter earnings.

Hill purchased 16,388 Nike shares on Dec. 29, 2025, in multiple transactions at an average price of $61.10 per share, and Cook purchased 50,000 shares of Nike at an average price of $58.97 about a week earlier.

Insider buying is often viewed by the market as a bullish sign. Executives and directors may be signaling confidence that shares are undervalued and that future business performance is likely to improve.

NKE Shares Move Higher After Hours

NKE Price Action: Nike shares were up 2.36% in after-hours, trading at $45.24 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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