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GitLab logo on a smartphone screen on top of a computer keyboard
April 14, 2026 5:16 PM 1 min read

GitLab Stock Jumps On Expanded AI Collaboration With Google Cloud

GitLab Expands Collaboration With Google Cloud

AI agents can now call Vertex AI models, including Gemini models, with agent actions governed by GitLab’s built-in compliance and audit controls.

The deepened collaboration will allow teams to select models based on performance, cost or regulatory requirements. GitLab noted that all agent actions flow through the same access controls that developers already follow.

“AI agents are only as good as the context they operate on and the governance around them,” said Manav Khurana, chief product and marketing officer at GitLab.

“GitLab is where that context lives across issues, code, pipelines, security findings, and this partnership connects it to Vertex AI’s strongest models.”

GTLB Shares Rise After The Close

GTLB Price Action: GitLab shares were up 5.38% in after-hours Tuesday, trading at $21.16 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock.com

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