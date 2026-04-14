Is Momentum Finally Turning For Microsoft Stock?

Microsoft stock is gaining positive traction. What’s pushing MSFT stock higher?

Target Cuts, Not Thesis Cuts

Tuesday’s catalyst wasn't a new product reveal or an earnings surprise — it was the more subtle kind of market-moving event: analysts adjusting their spreadsheets without abandoning the story. Piper Sandler analyst Billy Fitzsimmons maintained an Overweight rating while lowering the price target to $500.

That tone echoed across the Street. Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz lowered his target to $515.00 while maintaining an Overweight rating, reinforcing that the market is debating valuation and growth assumptions rather than reacting to a single headline. In other words, the bull case is still alive; it's just being repriced in real time.

The Chart Shows Repair, Not Breakout

The fundamentals may be sturdy, but the technical backdrop is still negotiating with gravity. Microsoft is trading 4% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) while sitting 10% below its 100-day SMA — an improving near-term tone that hasn't yet flipped the intermediate trend.

The moving average structure remains bearish after the death cross in January (the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA), a setup that often turns rallies into uphill sprints. Momentum is trying to cooperate: MACD is above its signal line with a positive histogram, suggesting the downside pressure has eased versus the prior downswing.

Still, over the past 12 months the stock is up 0.89%, after swinging between the $555.45 high and $355.67 low — more "choppy repair phase" than clean uptrend.

Key levels are doing what key levels do:

Key Resistance : $413.00 — an area where rebounds have recently run into selling pressure.

: $413.00 — an area where rebounds have recently run into selling pressure. Key Support: $381.50 — a level where buyers have tended to show up on pullbacks.

Zooming out, Technology is having a strong day, ranking third out of 11 sectors, only trailing Consumer Discretionary (+2.03%) and Communication Services (+1.35%). Over the last 30 days, the sector is up 6.03%, though the 90-day gain of 1.69% shows the longer-term window has been less linear.

What The Benzinga Edge Scorecard Says

The factor snapshot adds a useful layer to the narrative. On the Benzinga Edge scorecard, Microsoft shows a quality-and-growth-led profile that's still fighting its own tape:

The takeaway is straightforward: investors like what the company is, but the chart is still negotiating what the stock should cost.

MSFT Price Action: Microsoft shares were up 2.03% at $392.12 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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