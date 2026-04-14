Traders are zeroing in on heavily shorted names after the latest FINRA data showed double‑digit jumps in bearish positioning across several mid‑ and large‑cap stocks.

LCID stock is moving. See the chart and price action here.

EV maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and a handful of travel, crypto and semiconductor plays also screen as potential squeeze candidates based on elevated short interest and sizable market caps.

High‑Short‑Interest Standouts

Below are the top 10 most heavily shorted stocks (market caps above $2 billion, average 14‑day volume above 5 million and free floats above 5 million) based on data from Benzinga Pro as of April 14, 2026:

Travel and Autos in the Crosshairs

The latest reading shows short sellers clustering in travel and auto names, with hotel franchisor Choice Hotels and car‑rental operator Avis Budget both carrying short interest well above 50% of float, a level that often draws squeeze‑chasing traders when momentum turns.

Lucid and Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) add an EV and rental‑fleet angle to the bearish bets, suggesting skepticism around demand strength and capital needs in the still‑choppy EV adoption cycle.

Speculation Around Growth, Crypto and Chips

Outside of travel and autos, short sellers appear focused on high‑beta growth and thematic plays.

With short interest clustered above 40% across this group, any upside catalyst—such as upbeat guidance, sector‑wide rallies or macro data that eases recession fears—could force rapid covering and fuel sharp squeezes.

Traders will be watching the next set of earnings reports and macro headlines closely to gauge whether bears stay in control or get squeezed out of these crowded trades.

Image: Dave Hoeek / Shutterstock