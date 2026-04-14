Why Gaming Company Snail Shares Jumping On Tuesday?

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL) shares jumped on Tuesday. Last week, the company revised its ARK franchise licensing agreement, thereby slashing monthly payments.

Details

On April 6, 2026, the company updated its software license agreement with SDE Inc. through its subsidiary Snail Games USA.

SDE is controlled by a director of the company and is linked to the CEO's family.

The agreement covers the rights to publish ARK: Survival Evolved and ARK: Survival Ascended games, and the changes take effect from April 1, 2026.

Previously, Snail paid $2 million per month in licensing fees, which ended when ARK 2 was released.

It also paid royalties on game revenue and a $5 million fee for each new downloadable content (DLC).

Under the revised agreement, the monthly fee has been lowered to $1.5 million.

The DLC payment structure was also updated to a $5 million one-time fee for eligible DLCs released after October 1, 2023, excluding certain content already included in ASA.

In a separate deal, Snail signed an agreement with Suzhou Snail Digital Technology to develop its Project Aether game, with Snail keeping full ownership of the game's intellectual property.

As per the agreement, the company will pay a total of $1.966 million in four quarterly installments of $491,500 starting in the second quarter of 2026.

Company Context

Snail is an independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, with premium games across console, PC, and mobile platforms. It operates as a single reportable segment, with revenue exposure split between the U.S. and international markets, and the U.S. representing the majority of revenue.

That business profile can make the stock sensitive to discrete updates—publishing plans, platform distribution, and financing or corporate actions—because the market often reprices small-cap game publishers quickly when new information hits. Tuesday's outsized move fits that pattern, where attention and positioning can matter as much as fundamentals in the short run.

Technical Analysis

Snail is rebounding sharply off the lower end of its 52-week range, after printing a 52-week low in April and remaining well below the prior $2.15 high. The stock is trading 156.4% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 85% above its 100-day SMA, which signals a sudden short-term momentum burst on top of a firmer intermediate base.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 24.16, which is in oversold territory and lines up with a market that recently leaned heavily toward sellers. RSI at 24.16 reflects extreme downside pressure that can set up snapback rallies when buyers show up.

Key Resistance : $1.00 — a round-number area that often caps first rebounds

: $1.00 — a round-number area that often caps first rebounds Key Support: 50 cents — near-term "line in the sand" if the bounce fades

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 13, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 21 cents (Down from Loss of 6 cents YoY)

: Loss of 21 cents (Down from Loss of 6 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $18.00 million (Down from $20.11 million YoY)

Price Action: SNAL shares are up 389.92% at $1.84 at the last check on Tuesday.

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