Tesla Stock Is Moving Higher Tuesday: What's Going On?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are on the rise Tuesday. UBS upgraded the stock to Neutral from Sell while maintaining its price target.

Tesla shares are powering higher. What’s behind TSLA gains?

UBS Upgrades Tesla To Neutral

UBS analyst Joseph Spak kept his $352 price target unchanged, but said Tesla's current valuation now better reflects its near‑term challenges while still offering long‑term upside tied to the company's ambitions in physical AI, Investing.com reported.

Spak noted that Tesla has struggled recently as weakening EV demand, rising costs, a first‑quarter energy shortfall and slow progress on its robotaxi and Optimus programs weighed on investor sentiment. But he also said UBS expects eventual progress on both initiatives and continues to view Tesla as a leader in physical AI.

On the core auto business, UBS forecasts 1.6 million deliveries in 2026, roughly flat year‑over‑year, and expects deliveries to grow at a 7% CAGR to around 2 million by 2030 — well below Wall Street's 3 million estimate. Spak called Tesla's robotaxi program a key variable. While expectations are high, he flagged concerns about the slow pace of expansion in Austin.

On the Optimus humanoid robot, Spak said the program will likely take longer than expected. UBS expects 5,000 units in 2027 and 30,000 by 2030, and warned of possible supply‑chain challenges due to reliance on Chinese components.

Tesla has a consensus Buy rating from analysts with an average price target of $402.11, according to Benzinga data.

TSLA Stock Stabilization Or Just A Bounce?

Tesla is sitting in the middle of its 52-week range ($222.79 low to $498.83 high), which neatly captures the debate over whether the longer uptrend can reassert itself or whether the stock is still digesting prior excess.

Right now, the math is mixed. The shares are trading 1.4% below the 20-day simple moving average and 13% below the 100-day SMA — classic "trying to base" behavior inside a weaker intermediate trend. The moving average structure remains a headwind: the 20-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA, and the death cross — 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA — arrived in April, a technical stamp that sellers have been controlling the bigger picture.

MACD is still bearish as well, with the MACD line below the signal line and a negative histogram, which is another way of saying rallies need follow-through, not just enthusiasm.

And yet, the longer-term tape hasn't been a disaster. Over the last 12 months, the stock is up 44.31%, reminding investors that Tesla can spend months looking messy and still end up rewarding patience. The next technical question is straightforward: can buyers keep defending higher lows above the April swing low while working back into overhead supply?

Key Resistance : $416.50 — a prior ceiling where rallies have tended to stall.

: $416.50 — a prior ceiling where rallies have tended to stall. Key Support: $337.00 — an area where demand has shown up during pullbacks.

What The Benzinga Edge Scorecard Says About The Setup

On the Benzinga Edge scorecard, Tesla screens like a stock the market wants to own — just not at a bargain price. Quality is Neutral at 65.08, Growth is Neutral at 61.34 and Value is Weak at 3.83. That combination is basically the entire Tesla debate in three numbers: the business profile is sturdy enough to keep believers engaged, but the valuation leaves little room for missed steps.

The practical implication is simple. For longer-term bulls, the burden of proof sits with execution and upcoming earnings to justify the multiple; for technicians, the burden sits with price reclaiming key moving averages so rallies stop looking like temporary relief.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares were up 3.18% at $363.65 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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