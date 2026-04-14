What's Going On With SanDisk Stock Tuesday?

Analyst Sentiment Remains Bullish
On Tuesday morning, Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani initiated coverage on SanDisk with an Outperform rating. Daryanani announced a price forecast of $1,200.
This follows Bernstein analyst Mark Newman recently lifting his forecast to $1,250.
Nasdaq-100 Inclusion On Horizon
AI Memory Trade Dynamics
Technical Analysis
Sandisk is pressing the upper end of its 52-week range after a steep multi-month climb, which often brings more two-way trading as buyers and sellers fight over “how far is too far.”
The stock is trading 31.3% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 98.6% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that points to strong short- and intermediate-term trend control by buyers even after pullbacks.
The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 73.74, which leans overbought and can coincide with choppier price action. RSI at 73.74 shows momentum is still hot, but it also means buyers may be getting less incremental “push” per new high.
- Key Resistance: $953.50 — near the 52-week high area where rallies have recently topped out.
- Key Support: $721.50 — around the 20-day SMA zone that often acts like a first trend “check.”
Earnings & Analyst Outlook
Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 30, 2026 (confirmed) earnings report.
- EPS Estimate: $13.90 (Up from Loss of 30 cents YoY)
- Revenue Estimate: $4.61 Billion (Up from $1.70 Billion YoY)
- Valuation: P/E ratio not provided
Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $651.61. Recent analyst moves include:
- Evercore ISI Group: Initiated with Outperform (Target $1200.00) (April 14)
- Citigroup: Buy (Raises Target to $980.00) (April 13)
- Cantor Fitzgerald: Overweight (Raises Target to $1000.00) (April 9)
SNDK Price Action: SanDisk shares were down 1.35% at $939.66 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $953.40, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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