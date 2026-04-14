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Logo of Intuitive Machines displayed on a mobile phone, with the Moon in the background on a computer screen.
April 14, 2026 1:51 PM 2 min read

Intuitive Machines Stock Pulls Back From Highs: What's Going On?

Intuitive Machines Pulls Back After Hitting A Fresh High

The stock is giving back some of Monday's gains as traders take profits after a strong run. Monday's rally was fueled by enthusiasm surrounding the Artemis II splashdown, which sent sector sentiment sharply higher and pushed Intuitive Machines stock to its highest level in a year. Tuesday's decline appears to be a natural breather after that momentum‑driven spike.

Momentum Driven By Artemis II Optimism

On Monday, investors piled into lunar‑focused names after NASA confirmed the safe return of the Orion spacecraft. The mission marked a historic deep‑space achievement, with four astronauts traveling 694,000 miles — the farthest crewed distance ever recorded. The successful 24,000 mph re‑entry drew praise from political leaders across the spectrum, adding to the bullish sentiment around the space‑exploration sector.

The crew's return to NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston further reinforced optimism about the mission's success and the broader lunar‑economy narrative.

With Intuitive having rallied sharply into a new 52‑week high, Tuesday's pullback reflects typical consolidation rather than a shift in fundamentals. The stock appears to be retracing after a strong, news‑driven move.

LUNR Price Action: Intuitive Machines shares were down 4.79% at $23.24 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock

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