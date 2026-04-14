CoreWeave Stock Is Moving Higher Today: What's Happening?

CoreWeave shares are powering higher. Why are CRWV shares rallying?

New Contracts Drive Analyst Optimism

CoreWeave revealed two significant contracts last week that surpassed expectations for early 2026. The company secured an additional $21 billion agreement with Meta and landed a new deal with Anthropic, Investing.com reported.

Following the announcements, Bernstein SocGen Group raised its price target on CoreWeave to $67 from $56 while keeping an Underperform rating. Analyst Madison Rezaei noted that while the size of the Anthropic deal is unknown, it still represents an important new logo for the company.

Rezaei reiterated that the firm expected CoreWeave and other "neocloud" providers to perform well in the near term, with competitive pressures likely emerging later.

Moreover, Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz on Tuesday maintained CoreWeave with a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $95 to $105.

On the Street, the stock carries a consensus Buy Rating with an average price target of $120.36.

Momentum Is Winning, But It's Getting Crowded

Technically, the stock is still being treated as a constructive longer-term trend despite the chop since the January swing high. CoreWeave is sitting in the upper half of its 52-week range ($33.52 to $187.00), and it's stretched well above key moving averages — 38.1% above its 20-day SMA and 38.5% above its 100-day SMA. That kind of distance doesn't happen in sleepy stocks; it happens when buyers have been consistently willing to chase.

The momentum picture, however, comes with a neon warning label. RSI is 70.54, which flags overbought conditions and often signals crowded short-term positioning. In plain English: bulls are in control, but the stock may be more sensitive to even a modest cooling in enthusiasm.

Support is more clearly defined than resistance in the provided data. The key support level is $114.00—an area where buyers have recently shown up to defend pullbacks. On the upside, key resistance is likely to be found around the highs at $187.

CRWV Shares Rise Tuesday

CRWV Price Action: CoreWeave shares were up 7.31% at $118.33 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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