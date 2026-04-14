Pony AI Stock Rises After Uber, Lucid Expand Robotaxi Partnership

Pony AI stock is surging to new heights today. Why is PONY stock up today?

What Uber And Lucid Announced

The deal centers on deploying more Lucid vehicles across Uber's robotaxi network. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi emphasized that the company is focused on scaling responsibly while building a leading global autonomous ride‑hailing platform.

Pony AI and Uber announced a strategic partnership to deploy Pony.ai's Robotaxis onto the Uber platform last year. Pony AI's seventh-generation autonomous driving system facilitates the mass production of robotaxis on a more scalable and cost-effective basis.

PONY Shares See Improving Momentum

Pony AI is still working through a longer-term downtrend even as near-term trading stabilizes after the March swing low. The stock is trading 5% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) while sitting 22.2% below its 100-day SMA, a mix that points to short-term improvement but a still-damaged intermediate trend.

The moving average stack remains a headwind: the 20-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA, and the death cross (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) that formed in January keeps the longer-term trend biased lower until price can reclaim those levels. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, has the MACD line above the signal line, which leans toward improving momentum versus the prior downswing.

MACD reading this way means downside pressure is easing, but it's not the same as a confirmed uptrend. Traders often want to see that "MACD above signal" persist while price starts reclaiming longer moving averages.

Key Resistance : $11.50 — a level where rallies have recently stalled.

: $11.50 — a level where rallies have recently stalled. Key Support: $4.00 — near the lower end of the past year's range where demand previously showed up.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $20.02 (high: $29.00; low: $10.00) across 5 analysts. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Initiated with Equal-Weight (Target $15.00) (Dec. 17, 2025)

: Initiated with Equal-Weight (Target $15.00) (Dec. 17, 2025) HSBC : Initiated with Buy (Target $16.60) (March 31)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $16.60) (March 31) Barclays: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $10.00) (March 30)

PONY Price Action: Pony AI shares were up 4.68% at $10.51 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock