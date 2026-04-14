Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
CleanSpark logo on mobile phone
April 14, 2026 12:59 PM 2 min read

Why CleanSpark Stock Is Surging Tuesday?

CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares are trading higher on Tuesday. The move follows a significant rally in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin Breaks Key Resistance

This strength provided a massive tailwind for mining operators. The total crypto market cap rose 3.54% to $2.53 trillion.

Sector Momentum and Macro Gains

High Short Interest Volatility

Short interest in Bitcoin mining data center developer increased from 84.61million to 86.14 million shares.

This represents 47.2% of the company's public float, with an average daily volume of 19.61 million shares.

Technical Analysis

Cleanspark is sitting in the lower half of its 52-week range of $7.03 to $23.61. The stock is trading 20.7% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 3.2% above its 100-day SMA.

The moving average backdrop is still mixed: the 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA, and the death cross that formed in February (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) is a reminder the longer trend has been under pressure. At the same time, the stock is only 6.2% below its 200-day SMA.

  • Key Resistance: $12
  • Key Support: $11

CLSK Stock Price Activity: Cleanspark shares were up 6.46% at $11.46 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by PJ McDonnell via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved