Why CleanSpark Stock Is Surging Tuesday?

CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares are trading higher on Tuesday. The move follows a significant rally in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin Breaks Key Resistance

This strength provided a massive tailwind for mining operators. The total crypto market cap rose 3.54% to $2.53 trillion.

Sector Momentum and Macro Gains

High Short Interest Volatility

Short interest in Bitcoin mining data center developer increased from 84.61million to 86.14 million shares.

This represents 47.2% of the company's public float, with an average daily volume of 19.61 million shares.

Technical Analysis

Cleanspark is sitting in the lower half of its 52-week range of $7.03 to $23.61. The stock is trading 20.7% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 3.2% above its 100-day SMA.

The moving average backdrop is still mixed: the 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA, and the death cross that formed in February (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) is a reminder the longer trend has been under pressure. At the same time, the stock is only 6.2% below its 200-day SMA.

Key Resistance : $12

: $12 Key Support: $11

CLSK Stock Price Activity: Cleanspark shares were up 6.46% at $11.46 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by PJ McDonnell via Shutterstock